    TTA   TH0535010Z05

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES

(TTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-14
8.750 THB   -1.13%
Thoresen Thai Agencies : Financial Statements 2Q/2022

08/15/2022
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public

Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Condensed interim financial statements

for the three-month and six-month periods ended

30 June 2022

and

Independent auditor's review report

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), and of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited ("the Company"), respectively, as at 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

(Veerachai Ratanajaratkul)

Certified Public Accountant

Registration No. 4323

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Bangkok

15 August 2022

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Assets

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9,844,105

8,273,581

801,002

2,999,036

Other current financial assets

3, 14

1,920,110

3,209,354

1,290,200

2,630,318

Trade receivables

2, 4

3,570,985

3,201,819

-

-

Other current receivables

579,202

406,207

3,989

2,600

Receivables from related parties

2

805,995

731,755

326,687

235,772

Short-term loans to related parties

2

1,246,594

1,182,431

4,398,685

3,338,101

Current portion of long-term

loans to related parties

2

-

-

141,000

150,000

Short-term loan to other company

3

30,970

-

-

-

Inventories

1,468,430

1,027,368

-

-

Vessel supplies and spare parts

771,784

403,714

-

-

Prepayments

291,809

107,042

9,159

6,878

Other current assets

260,698

218,784

3,456,713

16,838

Total current assets

20,790,682

18,762,055

10,427,435

9,379,543

Non-current assets

Other non-current financial assets

3, 14

238,961

284,814

-

-

Investments in associates

5

1,479,065

1,455,580

61,200

61,200

Investments in subsidiaries

5

-

-

23,332,012

23,276,395

Investments in joint ventures

5

1,118,628

1,697,786

467,296

467,296

Long-term loan to related parties

2

31,668

36,168

-

-

Investment properties

6

181,572

186,575

-

-

Property, plant, and equipment

7

15,873,851

15,294,698

129,667

127,233

Right-of-use assets

7

1,042,169

246,959

10,494

7,673

Goodwill

5,209

3,203

-

-

Intangible assets other than goodwill

403,703

284,620

30,931

335

Deferred tax assets

224,339

193,554

14,934

1,570

Other non-current assets

547,720

501,069

51,592

2,991

Total non-current assets

21,146,885

20,185,026

24,098,126

23,944,693

Total assets

41,937,567

38,947,081

34,525,561

33,324,236

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

2

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Liabilities and equity

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Current liabilities

Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings

from financial institutions

8

656,678

348,164

-

-

Trade payables

2,346,111

1,426,825

-

1,739

Other current payables

219,359

212,599

5,736

5,212

Payables to related parties

2

63,660

27,263

2,565

2,565

Advances from customers

404,214

222,582

355

423

Short-term borrowings from related parties

2, 8

-

-

386,800

366,541

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8

1,212,599

1,126,973

-

-

Current portion of debentures

8

712,947

1,499,818

712,947

1,499,818

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

413,449

96,025

1,495

295

Current income tax payable

18,407

54,201

-

-

Accrued expenses

1,478,498

1,440,970

105,673

131,028

Other current financial liabilities

27,621

22,938

-

-

Other current liabilities

257,115

140,364

4,512

5,403

Total current liabilities

7,810,658

6,618,722

1,220,083

2,013,024

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

8

2,858,625

3,303,425

-

-

Debentures

8

3,469,062

4,172,379

3,469,062

4,172,379

Lease liabilities

8

639,217

158,304

9,464

7,732

Deferred tax liabilities

27,178

28,690

-

-

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

239,812

217,546

29,204

26,515

Other non-current liabilities

48,269

47,744

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

7,282,163

7,928,088

3,507,730

4,206,626

Total liabilities

15,092,821

14,546,810

4,727,813

6,219,650

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

3

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries

Statement of financial position

Consolidated financial

Separate financial

statements

statements

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Liabilities and equity

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(in thousand Baht)

Equity

Share capital

Authorized share capital

(1,998,446,888 ordinary shares, par value at Baht 1 per share)

1,998,447

1,998,447

1,998,447

1,998,447

Issued and paid-up share capital

(1,822,464,564 ordinary shares, par value at Baht 1 per share)

1,822,465

1,822,465

1,822,465

1,822,465

Share premium on ordinary shares

16,060,017

16,060,017

16,060,017

16,060,017

Retained earnings

Appropriated - legal reserve

199,845

199,845

199,845

199,845

Unappropriated

3,716,172

2,102,746

11,699,447

8,989,971

Other components of equity

1,896,332

1,080,588

15,974

32,288

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

23,694,831

21,265,661

29,797,748

27,104,586

Non-controlling interests

3,149,915

3,134,610

-

-

Total equity

26,844,746

24,400,271

29,797,748

27,104,586

Total liabilities and equity

41,937,567

38,947,081

34,525,561

33,324,236

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
