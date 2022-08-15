Thoresen Thai Agencies : Financial Statements 2Q/2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
To the Board of Directors of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), and of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited ("the Company"), respectively, as at 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of Review
I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
(Veerachai Ratanajaratkul)
Certified Public Accountant
Registration No. 4323
KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.
Bangkok
15 August 2022
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Assets
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
9,844,105
8,273,581
801,002
2,999,036
Other current financial assets
3, 14
1,920,110
3,209,354
1,290,200
2,630,318
Trade receivables
2, 4
3,570,985
3,201,819
-
-
Other current receivables
579,202
406,207
3,989
2,600
Receivables from related parties
2
805,995
731,755
326,687
235,772
Short-term loans to related parties
2
1,246,594
1,182,431
4,398,685
3,338,101
Current portion of long-term
loans to related parties
2
-
-
141,000
150,000
Short-term loan to other company
3
30,970
-
-
-
Inventories
1,468,430
1,027,368
-
-
Vessel supplies and spare parts
771,784
403,714
-
-
Prepayments
291,809
107,042
9,159
6,878
Other current assets
260,698
218,784
3,456,713
16,838
Total current assets
20,790,682
18,762,055
10,427,435
9,379,543
Non-current assets
Other non-current financial assets
3, 14
238,961
284,814
-
-
Investments in associates
5
1,479,065
1,455,580
61,200
61,200
Investments in subsidiaries
5
-
-
23,332,012
23,276,395
Investments in joint ventures
5
1,118,628
1,697,786
467,296
467,296
Long-term loan to related parties
2
31,668
36,168
-
-
Investment properties
6
181,572
186,575
-
-
Property, plant, and equipment
7
15,873,851
15,294,698
129,667
127,233
Right-of-use assets
7
1,042,169
246,959
10,494
7,673
Goodwill
5,209
3,203
-
-
Intangible assets other than goodwill
403,703
284,620
30,931
335
Deferred tax assets
224,339
193,554
14,934
1,570
Other non-current assets
547,720
501,069
51,592
2,991
Total non-current assets
21,146,885
20,185,026
24,098,126
23,944,693
Total assets
41,937,567
38,947,081
34,525,561
33,324,236
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
2
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Liabilities and equity
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Current liabilities
Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings
from financial institutions
8
656,678
348,164
-
-
Trade payables
2,346,111
1,426,825
-
1,739
Other current payables
219,359
212,599
5,736
5,212
Payables to related parties
2
63,660
27,263
2,565
2,565
Advances from customers
404,214
222,582
355
423
Short-term borrowings from related parties
2, 8
-
-
386,800
366,541
Current portion of long-term borrowings
8
1,212,599
1,126,973
-
-
Current portion of debentures
8
712,947
1,499,818
712,947
1,499,818
Current portion of lease liabilities
8
413,449
96,025
1,495
295
Current income tax payable
18,407
54,201
-
-
Accrued expenses
1,478,498
1,440,970
105,673
131,028
Other current financial liabilities
27,621
22,938
-
-
Other current liabilities
257,115
140,364
4,512
5,403
Total current liabilities
7,810,658
6,618,722
1,220,083
2,013,024
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
8
2,858,625
3,303,425
-
-
Debentures
8
3,469,062
4,172,379
3,469,062
4,172,379
Lease liabilities
8
639,217
158,304
9,464
7,732
Deferred tax liabilities
27,178
28,690
-
-
Non-current provisions for employee benefits
239,812
217,546
29,204
26,515
Other non-current liabilities
48,269
47,744
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
7,282,163
7,928,088
3,507,730
4,206,626
Total liabilities
15,092,821
14,546,810
4,727,813
6,219,650
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
3
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its Subsidiaries
Statement of financial position
Consolidated financial
Separate financial
statements
statements
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Liabilities and equity
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(in thousand Baht)
Equity
Share capital
Authorized share capital
(1,998,446,888 ordinary shares, par value at Baht 1 per share)
1,998,447
1,998,447
1,998,447
1,998,447
Issued and paid-up share capital
(1,822,464,564 ordinary shares, par value at Baht 1 per share)
1,822,465
1,822,465
1,822,465
1,822,465
Share premium on ordinary shares
16,060,017
16,060,017
16,060,017
16,060,017
Retained earnings
Appropriated - legal reserve
199,845
199,845
199,845
199,845
Unappropriated
3,716,172
2,102,746
11,699,447
8,989,971
Other components of equity
1,896,332
1,080,588
15,974
32,288
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
23,694,831
21,265,661
29,797,748
27,104,586
Non-controlling interests
3,149,915
3,134,610
-
-
Total equity
26,844,746
24,400,271
29,797,748
27,104,586
Total liabilities and equity
41,937,567
38,947,081
34,525,561
33,324,236
The accompanying notes form an integral part of the interim financial statements.
4
