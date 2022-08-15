Thoresen Thai Agencies : Financial Statements 2Q/2022

Independent Auditor's Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

To the Board of Directors of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the accompanying consolidated and separate statements of financial position of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), and of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited ("the Company"), respectively, as at 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2022; the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022; and condensed notes ("interim financial information"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of Review

I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

(Veerachai Ratanajaratkul)

Certified Public Accountant

Registration No. 4323

KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd.

Bangkok

15 August 2022