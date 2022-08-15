Thoresen Thai Agencies : MD & A 3Q/2022

Performance by Key Business Segments

Shipping segment recorded its new decade high freight revenues of Baht 4,376.5 million in 2Q/22,

increased 63%YoY and 38%QoQ mainly due to the rising freight rate. Supramax freight rate averaged US$ 28,901 per day in 2Q/22, increased 13%YoY and 15%QoQ. To analyze actual performance for dry bulkers, per-day performance such as time charter equivalent (TCE) rate is the global norm. In 2Q/22, Shipping segment's TCE rate rose 68%YoY and 23%QoQ to US$ 30,831 per day on average, outperforming the net Supramax's market rate of US$ 27,456 by 12%. TCE rate comprised owned fleet TCE rate of US$ 29,955 per day and gains from the chartered-in vessels of US$ 876 per day. Owned fleet TCE rate, reached a record high in more than a decade and grew 79%YoY and 17%QoQ with the highest TCE rate at US$ 49,972 per day and full utilization rate at 100%. For chartered-in business, gains from chartered-in vessels turned positive and recovered all losses made in the last quarter, which was due to the sharp rise in market freight rate and bunker prices. Meanwhile, vessel operating expenses (OPEX) maintained QoQ and slightly decreased 3%YoY due to lower expenses related to crew change to US$ 4,048 per day, 11% lower than industry OPEX(1) of US$ 4,553 per day. With the high TCE rate and consistently low OPEX, per-day gross profit margin significantly increased YoY and QoQ from 74% in 2Q/21 and 81% in 1Q/22 to 85% in 2Q/22. As a result, gross profits grew 119%YoY and 35%QoQ to Baht 1,917.2 million. There were net realized/unrealized gains from the change in fair value of derivatives of Baht 80.5 million. Consequently, Shipping segment's EBITDA increased 133%YoY and 32%QoQ to Baht 1,916.1 million. In summary, Shipping segment delivered the net profits to TTA of Baht 1,763.1 million, which grew 163%YoY and 36%QoQ in 2Q/22. At quarter-end, Shipping segment owned 24 vessels (22 Supramaxes and 2 Ultramaxes) with an average size of 55,913 DWT and an average age of 14.2 years.

In 1H/22, Shipping segment's freight revenues were reported at Baht 7,541.4 million, which increased 71%YoY mainly due to the rising freight rate and increasing operating days of the owned fleet. Shipping's TCE rate was US$ 27,977 per day on average, comprising owned fleet TCE rate of US$ 27,880 per day and gains from the chartered-invessels of US$ 97 per day. Owned fleet TCE rate significantly grew 89%YoY with 100% utilization. On the other hand, chartered-inbusiness performance decreased due to the steep spike in bunker prices; however, it was compensated by the gain from Bunker Swap Agreement. Meanwhile, vessel operating expenses (OPEX) decreased 2%YoY to US$ 4,049 per day, 11% lower than industry OPEX(1) of US$ 4,553 per day. As the TCE rate strongly increased while the OPEX remained low, the gross profits increased 156%YoY to Baht 3,341.2 million. Besides, there were net realized/unrealized gains from the change in fair value of derivatives of Baht 189.3 million. Accordingly, Shipping segment's EBITDA improved 186%YoY to Baht 3,366.1 million. Consequently, Shipping segment delivered net profits to TTA of Baht 3,060.1 million, which increased 249%YoY in 1H22.

Offshore Service segment was back on track with revenues in 2Q/22 recorded at Baht 1,888.8 million,

which significantly increased 148%YoY mainly from the expansion of services to the cable laying, decommissioning and Transportation & Installation (T&I) businesses, and increased 41%QoQ mainly from subsea-IRM(2) projects. As a result, revenues from cable laying business and decommissioning and T&I business rose dramatically and accounted for 37% of Offshore Service segment's revenues. Meanwhile, the performing subsea-IRM vessel utilization rate also increased from 67% in 2Q/21 and 46% in 1Q/22 to 96% in 2Q/22 due to subsea-IRM vessels had returned to their working sites and resumed operation since the beginning of 2Q/22 after planned maintenance of 2 vessels during the previous quarter. Gross profits turned positive and amounted to Baht 289.1 million, which improved 136%YoY and 472%QoQ, mainly due to better margin of the cable laying projects and higher utilization rate of subsea-IRM vessels. Consequently, the gross