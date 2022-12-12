Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thoresen Thai Agencies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTA   TH0535010Z05

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES

(TTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-12-08
8.150 THB   -1.81%
12/12Thoresen Thai Agencies : PMTA Acquired the Land-Warehouse of Yara Vietnam
PU
11/30Thoresen Thai Agencies : 125 sathorn secures 1.7 billion baht securing in project financing from ttb thanachart bank after outperforming sales target & breaking new project milestone
PU
11/10Thoresen Thai Agencies : Financial Statements 3Q/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thoresen Thai Agencies : PMTA Acquired the Land-Warehouse of Yara Vietnam

12/12/2022 | 10:24pm EST
Bangkok, 12 December 2022 : Vietnam domestic fertilizer usage in this year reduced due to exceptional high raw materials prices not matching farmers crop income. Baconco Co., Ltd. or Baconco; a wholly owned subsidiary of PM Thoresen Asia Holdings PLC. or PMTA, is now a well balanced company doing both fertilizer local and export, as well as pesticide, foliar and warehousing, both of which have showed good growth this year.

Mr. Sigmund Stromme, Managing Director of PMTA revealed that "PMTA and Baconco having a large warehouse complex of 64,000 sq.m. has decided to further expand this growing and active business, have the pleasure to inform that we have acquired the land-warehouse of Yara Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Vietnam. The deal had the final closing on 24 November 2022 and Baconco has already took over the operation and have secured a 5-year contract with Yara Vietnam Co., Ltd. for its warehousing, packaging and logistics needs. In a depressed fertilizer market, which is still being our core business, this was an exceptional opportunity for PMTA and Baconco to expand its warehousing and logistic capacity and further solidify its good diversification, giving solid financial result even in periods where fertilizers are in low demand. We are very optimistic about this new acquisition which will have a strong impact on PMTA and Baconco's future performance."

Mr. Sigmund added that "the construction of a brand new 10,000 sq.m. bulk warehouse on the unused land was immediately commenced, and is expected to be completed in Q2/2023, increasing the Baconco capacity with 20,000 sq.m. to 85,000 sq.m of modern warehouses. This acquisition and building of the new warehouse cost approximately Baht 227.5 million. Furthermore, after the new warehouse completed Baconco plans to covered the roofs by solar panels giving green and more reasonable power to the main Baconco's high energy consuming fertilizer factory situated only about 100 meters away.

PDF Download

Attachments

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 03:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 282 M 812 M 812 M
Net income 2022 3 408 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,36x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 14 853 M 426 M 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart THORESEN THAI AGENCIES
Duration : Period :
Thoresen Thai Agencies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORESEN THAI AGENCIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri President, CEO & Executive Director
Katarat Suksawang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Apichaya Phongpreecha Head-Internal Audit & Compliance Department
Santi Bangor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES-14.66%428
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-56.63%10 660
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA87.25%4 015
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-68.45%2 229
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-13.94%2 003
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED (CAYMAN)-27.82%1 462