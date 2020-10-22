Thoresen Thai Agencies Public : PIZZA HUT AND LAY'S ADOPT BRAND COLLABORATION STRATEGY TO REACH OUT NEW CUSTOMERS AS WELL AS ENHANCE BRAND VALUE

For Immediate Release PIZZA HUT AND LAY'S ADOPT BRAND COLLABORATION STRATEGY TO REACH OUT NEW CUSTOMERS AS WELL AS ENHANCE BRAND VALUE BANGKOK, 2 2 October 2020 - Really shaking up the world of Pizza and Snack businesses! When Pizza Hut 1150 by PH Capital Company Limited and Lay's, Thailand's best-sellingpotato chips, have partnered together for the first time in Thailand to adopt brand collaboration strategy and to launch a "Pizza Hut x Lay's" campaign. The co-branded food creation Pizza Hut x Lay's includes an extraordinary pizza menu from Pizza Hut called "Lay's Crunchy Triple Crust" which perfectly matching of all time favorite Hokkaido Cheese Super Hawaiian Pizza with triple cheese filled crust, plus fully crusted Lay's potato chips, and two limited edition of potato chip flavors from Lay's - "Cheese Pizza" and "Seafood Cheese". The strategic partnership is beneficial to both Pizza Hut and Lay's as both brands can gain their brand values, reach new customers and increase brand creditability among consumers. Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri, Chief Executive Officer of PH Capital, franchisee of Pizza Hut brand in Thailand, said, "We are incredibly proud of this brand partnership because Lay's is an international well-knownbrand and has the largest market share in potato chip segment in Thailand. In addition, Lay's also has a similar brand essence as Pizza Hut in term of never-stopcreating innovative products and new experience for consumers. Thus, the brand collaboration strategy will help strengthen brand reputation and credibility of both Pizza Hut and Lay's. We believe that our "Pizza Hut x Lay's" campaign will make all Pizza Hut and Lay's fans surprised and excited with double delicious taste once they try our Pizza Hut's "Lay's Crunchy Triple Crust" or Lay's new flavors - "Cheese Pizza", "Seafood Cheese Pizza" and "Lay's 1

Playz Cheese Pizza". The "Pizza Hut x Lay's" campaign coming with truly special promotional offer for Pizza Hut and Lay's fans will not only boost greater awareness of Pizza Hut brand among new customer groups, especially teenagers, working-aged group and Millennials but also increase our sales volume." Ms. Nadia Omer, Marketing Director, Thailand Foods of Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., said, "Lay's as Thailand's best-sellingpotato chips continues to develop innovative and new products in response to consumer needs. This year, Lay's creates an excitement in snack market by co-brandingfor the first time with a world's leading fast food brand like Pizza Hut. Lay's and Pizza Hut join hands to launch of new flavors inspired by the most favorite Hokkaido Cheese Pizza Hut in order to bring new experience to teenagers and the cheese-lovergroups. Lay's x Pizza Hut comprises new flavors: "Cheese Pizza", offering flat cut chips with flavorful taste of cheeses, available at convenience stores, super markets and department stores nationwide and "Seafood Cheese Pizza", adding cheese flavor with special seafood formula to create delicious taste for Thais, available only at 7-11convenience stores nationwide. Lay's TV commercials for Lay's x Pizza Hut, featuring Sky, Tanueng, PP, Billkin, pop stars, plan to be broadcasted via digital channels soon. We are confident that the brand collaboration will receive a warm welcome from Lay's and Pizza Hut's fans. Let's enjoy and fun with Lay's soon." Happier than ever for those who buy any of Lay's new recipes: "Cheese Pizza", "Seafood Cheese" and Lay's Playz Cheese Pizza" can enjoy a special discount and one-buy-one promotional program from Pizza Hut. Just cut the discount coupon on Lay's packaging and inform Pizza Hut's staff when order one "Lay's Crunchy Triple Crust" - Hokkaido Cheese Super Hawiian, fully with three layers of cheeses (Mozzarella Cheese, Chedda Cheese and Cheese Powder), customer will get another one - Seafood Pizza for free at only 499 baht, and have a chance to buy Hut x Lay's Combo set at only 555 baht. The Pizza Hut x Lay's campaign starts from 22 October 2020 until 27 January 2021 at Pizza Hut stores nationwide, take-away, delivery 1150, order via www.pizzahut.co.th. Please follow Facebook: Pizzahutthailand for more information. "Pizza Hut will continue to introduce new menus in line with its brand positioning of "Make Gathering Always Meticulously Delicious" which was announced last year. Pizza Hut aims to become the most loved brand for Thai consumers by filling their happiness with "WoW" delicious menus for every moment of their lives" Ms. Ausana added. ### 2

Photo shows: PH Capital Co., Ltd. operating Pizza Hut 1150 in Thailand, led by Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri, (3rd from the left), Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Wuthichai Ratanasumawongs, (2nd from the left), General Manager, along with execitves from Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., Ms. Nadia Omer (3 rd from the right), Marketing Director - Thailand Foods, and Mr. Teera Thitichon, (2 nd from the right) APAC Sales Director, have joined hands to rolled out a striking "Pizza Hut x Lay's" campaign. Customers wil enjoy the co-brand innovative recipes including "Lay's Crunchy Triple Crust" by Pizza Hut and Lay's new flavors of "Cheese Pizza" and "Seafood Cheese Pizza". The "Pizza Hut x Lay's" campaign and a buy one get one campaign start from 22 October 2020 to 27 January 2021 at Pizza Hut outlets nationwide, takeaway and delivery1150 or order via www.pizzahut.co.th. For more information, please visit Facebook: Pizzahutthailand. About PH Capital PH Capital is a joint-venture firm established by Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and PM Capital, a company runs by the Mahagitsiri family that has extensive expertise and experience in management of food and beverages businesses, maintains more than four decades of partnership with Nestlé, a global brand, manages global food brands, including (without limitation) the French brands Macaron, Pierre Herméand Maison de la Traffe, and Krispy Kreme Doughnut stores. 3

PH Capital Co., Ltd., entered into the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement ("APA") to acquire the Pizza Hut business in Thailand from Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("YUM"). The company has commenced the operation of Pizza Hut in Thailand from June 1, 2017 onwards. For more information please contact: Natasa Urcharoenngan Email: natasa_u@thoresen.com Tel. +662 254 8437 ext. 332 or 083 492 2442 Thanit Tirapanith Email: thanit.t@thoresen.com Tel. +66 2254 8437 ext. 393 or 093 559 6169 4

