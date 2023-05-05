Thoresen Thai Agencies : Sustainability Development Report Year 2022

WiththestrongdeterminationoftheCompanytobethemost trustedAsianinvestmentgroupandconsistentlyandconstantly deliveringanenhancedexperiencetoallgroupsofstakeholders towards sustainable development, TTA must develop the organization along with social and environmental responsibility
by supporting personnel across the organization to recogni ze thevalueandsignificanceofvariousactivitiesthatdemonstrate
the responsibility for the environment and society while operatinginaccordancewiththeestablishedvisionandmission. TTAwilloperatethebusinessethically,responsibly,andcomply with relevant laws and regulations. Therefore, to build stakeholder's confidence and trust, the Board of Directors has established a Sustainable Development Policy as a framework for operating within the TTA group as shown in these 3 principles below:
The Company focuses on environmental sustainability by promoting natural resource conservation, efficient usage of resources, and energy management. It contributes to restoring, preventing,andreducingtheamount of pollution, waste, and effluent management. It consequently reduces the effects of global warmingbytheoperationalprocess, including the environmental assessmentsinthevaluechain.The Companyenhancescooperationwith the community for a sustainable environment and strictly complies with environmental laws.
Social
The Company values and gives precedence to human rights and non-discriminatory practices across the business operations of the entire group. It emphasizes the equal and fair treatment of employees by adhering to the principles of labor law and employment ethics while encouraginggoodhealthandsafety at the workplace, providing the development of skills and knowledge, and enhancing the quality of life of employees. The Company dissents all forms of corruption and adheres to responsibility and accountability to customers and stakeholders. The integrityofinformationsecurityand dataprivacyofcustomersshallbe maintained.Dataofcustomersshall not be used for personal or other benefits without permission. The Company provides stakeholders access to technology and information in all circumstances, which helps create shared values between business sectors and societyinvariousformstopromote communityandsocialdevelopment for sustainable growth.
Governance and Economic
The Company adheres to the principle of good governance in accordance with Corporate Governance Policy, Code of Business Conduct, and risk management principles, including investment in new businesses, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The Companyí's polic y against corruption and bribery while promoting fair and empirical business operation throughout its value chain. Furthermore, it endorses long-term value creation through technological innovations, work processes, and business models to meet the demand of customers and stakeholders, and subsequentlypromotescollaboration with suppliers and business partners for sustainable growth.
Sustainable Strategy and Operational Framework(2-22)
In the year 2022, the SDC endorsed a sustainable business dev
elopment strategy regarding the vision, goals and values of
the
organization. The SDC also defines the direction of operations to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United
will assist the Group to build and maintain good relationshi
ps with stakeholders, communities, and society by reducing
negative
impactsofbusinessoperationoftheGrouponsocietyandenvironmentwhileincreasingpositivevalueonstakeholdersthroughoutthe Group's business processes.
TTA will be the most trustedAsian investment group, consistently and constantly delivering an enhanced experience to all group of stakeholders towards sustainable development.
Stability
Sustainability
Futuristic Investment
People
Planet
Prosperity
Environment
Social
Improve the efficiency of resource
Extend safety management in the
utilization and waste management
workplace and elevate employee
toreducetheenvironmentalimpact
well-being, raising human rights
whilecomplyingwithrelevantlaws
awareness throughout the value
and regulations and conducting
chain and cultivating talented
internal monitoring and auditing to
employeesviaalearningcultureto
achievetheCompany'ssustainable
drive the organization towards a
business goals.
sustainable future.
Governance & Economic
Enhance the efficiency of risk management covering ESG and informationtechnologybyapplying the innovation for management throughout the supply chain to improve quality and safety along with introducing new products or services to increase customer satisfaction and reduce complaints.
