Thoresen Thai Agencies : Sustainability Development Report Year 2022

Sustainable Development Policy (2-23,2-24)

WiththestrongdeterminationoftheCompanytobethemost trustedAsianinvestmentgroupandconsistentlyandconstantly deliveringanenhancedexperiencetoallgroupsofstakeholders towards sustainable development, TTA must develop the organization along with social and environmental responsibility

by supporting personnel across the organization to recogni ze thevalueandsignificanceofvariousactivitiesthatdemonstrate

the responsibility for the environment and society while operatinginaccordancewiththeestablishedvisionandmission. TTAwilloperatethebusinessethically,responsibly,andcomply with relevant laws and regulations. Therefore, to build stakeholder's confidence and trust, the Board of Directors has established a Sustainable Development Policy as a framework for operating within the TTA group as shown in these 3 principles below: