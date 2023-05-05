Advanced search
    TTA   TH0535010Z05

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES

(TTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-05-02
7.050 THB    0.00%
Thoresen Thai Agencies : Sustainability Development Report Year 2022

05/05/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0 Annual Report 2022 • Form 56- One Report • TTA

Driving Business for Sustainability

TTAGrouportheGroupstrivestooperateresponsiblyandexcel

insustainablebusinessandbeabletoadaptforfuturechanges

whiledeliveringthemaximumvaluefortheGroup'sshareholders

constantly through strategic investments that has a balanc

ed

portfolio,diversifiedbothlocallyandinternationally.TheCompany

has developed the framework for investment consideration,

business management, and expansion in the portfolio. Currently,

there are 7 main business units in the Company's investment

portfolio which consist of Shipping Group, Offshore Servic

es

Group, Agrochemical Group, Food and Beverage Group, Other

InvestmentsGroup-ImportationofCoals,andWaterResources

Management. The Group is conducting its sustainable operation

by adhering to sustainable development in all 3 pillars name

ly

environment, social, and corporate governance and economi

c

aspects. The Group will add value to the economic section by

becoming the most trusted Asian investment group, while als

o

reduce the negative impacts of business operation on societ

y

and environment by taking into account of the expectation and

deliveryofgoodexperienceineveryprocesscontinuouslytoall

group of stakeholders. Moreover, the Group also focuses on

reducing potential impacts on natural resources and the

environmentfromeveryprocessofourbusinessoperationofthe

Group which are driving towards sustainable organization.

Sustainable Development Policy, Strategy and Operational Framework

TheappointmentfortheSustainableDevelopment

Committee)(2-12,2-13)

The Board of Directors approved the appointment of the

SustainableDevelopmentCommittee(SDC)anditsCharter. The

SDC comprises executives of each business unit and related

departments of the Company. The roles and responsibilities

of

the SDC committee include establishing the sustainable

development framework such as formulating the policies, an

d

strategies,aswellasdrivingforthsustainabilityplanstobealign

with business operations in terms of environment, society,

and

governanceandeconomicoftheGroup.Thecommitteeaimsto

createvalueforallgroupofstakeholdersaswellasencourage

and support the Company forward to collaborative working on

sustainabledevelopmentframeworkwithbothinandoutsidethe

organization. Moreover, the SDC must continuously report t

he

progress of its operations to the Board of Directors.

TheSDCappointedtheSustainableDevelopmentWorkingGroup

which consists of representatives from each business unit i

n

order to ensure the implementation of sustainable development

throughout the organization and was conducted in the right

directioninlinewiththesustainabilitydevelopmentpoliciesand

strategies established by the SDC. Furthermore, external

consultantshavealsobeenappointedtoassistinmanagingthe

sustainabledevelopmentframeworkforallthebusinessesunitof

the Group.

Sustanable

Development

Strategy

Sustainable Development Governance Structure(2-9)

The Board of

Directors

The Sustainable Development

Committee (SDC)

Chairman of the Sustainable

Development Committee

Secretary of Sustainable Development Committee

ExecutiveVice

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Chief Executive,

Senior Manager,

Director,

President,

Group Human

Thoresen

Mermaid Maritime

PM Thoresen

PH Capital Co.,

Siam Taco

Unique Mining

Asia

Corporate

CorporateAffairs

Account and

Resources

Shipping

Public Company

Asia Holdings

Ltd.

Company Limited

Services Public

Infrastructure

Communications

Department

Finance/ Group

Singapore Pte.

Limited

Public Company

(PHC) (Food and

(STC) (Food and

Company Limited

Management

Department

Chief Financial

Ltd. (Thoresen

(Mermaid)

Limited (PMTA)

Beverage Group)

Beverage Group)

(UMS) (Other

(Thailand)

Officer

Shipping)

(Offshore

(Agrochemical

Investments

Company Limited

(CFO)

(Shipping Group)

Services

Group)

Group -

(AIM)

Group)

Importation of

(Other

Coals)

Investments

Group - Water

Resources

Management)

Sustainable Development

Working Group

Annual Report 2022 • Form 56- One Report • TTA

09

0 Annual Report 2022 • Form 56- One Report • TTA

Sustainable Development Policy (2-23,2-24)

WiththestrongdeterminationoftheCompanytobethemost trustedAsianinvestmentgroupandconsistentlyandconstantly deliveringanenhancedexperiencetoallgroupsofstakeholders towards sustainable development, TTA must develop the organization along with social and environmental responsibility

by supporting personnel across the organization to recogni ze thevalueandsignificanceofvariousactivitiesthatdemonstrate

the responsibility for the environment and society while operatinginaccordancewiththeestablishedvisionandmission. TTAwilloperatethebusinessethically,responsibly,andcomply with relevant laws and regulations. Therefore, to build stakeholder's confidence and trust, the Board of Directors has established a Sustainable Development Policy as a framework for operating within the TTA group as shown in these 3 principles below:

Explore the full details of the Sustainable

Development Policy

via https://www.thoresen.com

at Corporate Policy &

Documents section.

Environment

The Company focuses on environmental sustainability by promoting natural resource conservation, efficient usage of resources, and energy management. It contributes to restoring, preventing,andreducingtheamount of pollution, waste, and effluent management. It consequently reduces the effects of global warmingbytheoperationalprocess, including the environmental assessmentsinthevaluechain.The Companyenhancescooperationwith the community for a sustainable environment and strictly complies with environmental laws.

Social

The Company values and gives precedence to human rights and non-discriminatory practices across the business operations of the entire group. It emphasizes the equal and fair treatment of employees by adhering to the principles of labor law and employment ethics while encouraginggoodhealthandsafety at the workplace, providing the development of skills and knowledge, and enhancing the quality of life of employees. The Company dissents all forms of corruption and adheres to responsibility and accountability to customers and stakeholders. The integrityofinformationsecurityand dataprivacyofcustomersshallbe maintained.Dataofcustomersshall not be used for personal or other benefits without permission. The Company provides stakeholders access to technology and information in all circumstances, which helps create shared values between business sectors and societyinvariousformstopromote communityandsocialdevelopment for sustainable growth.

Governance and Economic

The Company adheres to the principle of good governance in accordance with Corporate Governance Policy, Code of Business Conduct, and risk management principles, including investment in new businesses, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The Companyí's polic y against corruption and bribery while promoting fair and empirical business operation throughout its value chain. Furthermore, it endorses long-term value creation through technological innovations, work processes, and business models to meet the demand of customers and stakeholders, and subsequentlypromotescollaboration with suppliers and business partners for sustainable growth.

Annual Report 2022 • Form 56- One Report • TTA

Sustainable Strategy and Operational Framework(2-22)

In the year 2022, the SDC endorsed a sustainable business dev

elopment strategy regarding the vision, goals and values of

the

organization. The SDC also defines the direction of operations to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United

Nations,whichwasreflectedin3dimensionsofsustainabilitynamelyenvironment,social,andgovernanceandeconomicdimensions.

The sustainability strategy that the Group has developed will align with all the material topics which will help to define a precise

frameworkforthebusinessoftheGroupandTTAaffiliates.Inthisregard,establishingastrategicframeworkwillserveasamodelfor

sustainablemanagementpracticestosupporttheGroup'sdeterminationtocontinuouslyandsustainablygrowitsbusiness.Moreover,it

will assist the Group to build and maintain good relationshi

ps with stakeholders, communities, and society by reducing

negative

impactsofbusinessoperationoftheGrouponsocietyandenvironmentwhileincreasingpositivevalueonstakeholdersthroughoutthe Group's business processes.

TTA will be the most trustedAsian investment group, consistently and constantly delivering an enhanced experience to all group of stakeholders towards sustainable development.

Stability

Sustainability

Futuristic Investment

People

Planet

Prosperity

Environment

Social

Improve the efficiency of resource

Extend safety management in the

utilization and waste management

workplace and elevate employee

toreducetheenvironmentalimpact

well-being, raising human rights

whilecomplyingwithrelevantlaws

awareness throughout the value

and regulations and conducting

chain and cultivating talented

internal monitoring and auditing to

employeesviaalearningcultureto

achievetheCompany'ssustainable

drive the organization towards a

business goals.

sustainable future.

Governance & Economic

Enhance the efficiency of risk management covering ESG and informationtechnologybyapplying the innovation for management throughout the supply chain to improve quality and safety along with introducing new products or services to increase customer satisfaction and reduce complaints.

Support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

2 Annual Report 2022 • Form 56- One Report • TTA

Thissustainabledevelopmentstrategycanalsobedevelopedto

align with the organization's strategies for business operation in

the aspect of Stability, Sustainability, Futuristic Inves

tment,

People,Planet,andProsperity.Thestrategycancreatevalueand

long-termgrowththatfocusesoncreatingsustainablegrowthfor

allsectorsbyconsideringthedevelopmentofhumanresources,

carefulengagementwithcommunitiesandsociety,andcognition

on the natural resources and environmental conservation in

all

dimensions of the business operation process and driving good

governance and integrated stakeholder management. Accord

ing

tothissustainabledevelopmentstrategy,theGroupbelievesthat

this framework will be a key element to support the Group's

business management to move towards achieving the target more accurately and rapidly.

Commitment to Sustainable Development(2-22)

TheGroupiscommittedtooperatethebusinessforconsistent

and sustainable growth in order to add value for stakeholders,

communities, society, and the environment throughout the

Group's business process with a Sustainability Operation

Framework which covers environmental, social, and governance

and economic dimensions in accordance with sustainability

material topics. In 2022, the Group has integrated business

operations in each aspect that is important to the Group

according to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United

Nations.Fromatotalof17SDGsgoals,14goalsarealignedwith

the Group's material topics and targets were established wi

th

specific operations in accordance with material topics including

the objectives that the business will operate in the future. The

Group's Sustainability Operational Framework is shown in t

he

2022 Group Material Sustainability topics table.

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
