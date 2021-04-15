Thoresen Thai Agencies : Pizza Hut Creates "My Box Series" - Delicious Meal for One

Press Release

Pizza Hut Creates "My Box Series" - Delicious Meal for One

Bangkok, 16 April 2021 : Pizza Hut 1150, the global pizza brand operated by PH Capital, introduces "My Box Series" - a new solution for any person who love to enjoy its own favorite pizza and delicious snack. Pizza Hut's "My Box Series" offers a small size of favourite pizza or spaghetti and one side snack starting from THB 129, available at every Pizza Hut stores nationwide or order delivery through call center 1150 and www.pizzahut.co.thfrom 16 April 2021 onwards.

Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri, PH Capital Chief Executive Officer said "COVID-19has reshaped consumer behavior. Due to social distancing and food safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,customers nowadays are ordering pizza to take home instead of sitting and having pizza with their friends in store as before. Therefore, Pizza Hut launches the "My Box Series" which customers are able choose from 5 main dish choices and 4 appetizers. We are confidence that customers will be happy with the freedom to create their own personal meals at a great valuable price. In addition, "My Box Series" is designed to meet customer's needs for convenience in bringing

1