Thoresen Thai Agencies : Pizza Hut Creates "My Box Series" - Delicious Meal for One

Pizza Hut Creates "My Box Series" - Delicious Meal for One
Bangkok, 16 April 2021 : Pizza Hut 1150, the global pizza brand operated by PH Capital, introduces "My Box Series" - a new solution for any person who love to enjoy its own favorite pizza and delicious snack. Pizza Hut's "My Box Series" offers a small size of favourite pizza or spaghetti and one side snack starting from THB 129, available at every Pizza Hut stores nationwide or order delivery through call center 1150 and www.pizzahut.co.thfrom 16 April 2021 onwards.
Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri, PH Capital Chief Executive Officer said "COVID-19has reshaped consumer behavior. Due to social distancing and food safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,customers nowadays are ordering pizza to take home instead of sitting and having pizza with their friends in store as before. Therefore, Pizza Hut launches the "My Box Series" which customers are able choose from 5 main dish choices and 4 appetizers. We are confidence that customers will be happy with the freedom to create their own personal meals at a great valuable price. In addition, "My Box Series" is designed to meet customer's needs for convenience in bringing
their meals back home or eating at work. The set for one person is packaged in the perfect size to take-out. We expect "My Box Series" to increase the purchase frequency and attract customers from across age groups".
My Box Series" is ready-to-eat in a compact box, which allows customers to choose their favourite from 5 main dishes and 4 sides, including:
Pan pizza for lovers of classic Pizza Hut style
Thin pizza for those who want to eat a light meal and fewer carbs
Cheese stuffed crust pizza for cheese lovers, the whole pizza are fully topped with cheese
Cheesy sausage stuffed crust pizza for high-protein diet, with overflowing sausage
Spaghetti menu for noodle lovers, the selection of Spicy Chicken Sausage, Bacon, White Cream Sauce, Italian Seafood, Spicy Seafood, and Macaroni
One appetizer, picked from Fish Donut, Chicken Pop, Cheesy Pop, and Garlic Bread
About PH Capital
PH Capital is a joint-venture firm established by Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited and PM Capital, a company runs by the Mahagitsiri family that has extensive expertise and experience in management of food and beverages businesses, maintains more than four decades of partnership with Nestlé , a global brand, manages global food brands, including (without limitation) the French brands Macaron, Pierre Hermé and Maison de la Traffe, and Krispy Kreme Doughnut stores.
PH Capital Co., Ltd., entered into the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement ("APA") to acquire the Pizza Hut business in Thailand from Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("YUM"). The company has commenced the operation of Pizza Hut in Thailand from June 1, 2017 onwards.
