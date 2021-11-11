Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTA   TH0535010Z05

THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progress of Principal Repayment from Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd.

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
11 Nov 2021 18:51:24
Headline
Progress of Principal Repayment from Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd.
Symbol
TTA
Source
TTA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:07aProgress of Principal Repayment from Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd.
PU
11/03TTA Enters Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Two Leading Real Estate Developers from..
PU
11/01TTA to Issue and Offer 2 Tranches of Debentures Rated "BBB" with Stable Outlook by TRIS..
PU
10/29Rights of Shareholders to Propose Agenda and Nominate Candidates for the Director Posit..
PU
10/19THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Mermaid contract awards in thailand, angola and saudi arab..
PU
10/05THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : TACO BELL® THAILAND RIDES ON THE NFT TREND TO RELEASE EXCL..
PU
09/16THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Allez Cuisine! Pizza Hut Teams Up with Famous Chef to Crea..
PU
09/08THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : TTA Gives Away P80 PLUS SPRAY to Employees During the COVI..
PU
09/06THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC : Pizza Hut Gives P80 PLUS SPRAY to Promote Good Personal Hy..
PU
08/14Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Yea..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 460 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2021 2 202 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net Debt 2021 597 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 17 860 M 545 M 543 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,80 THB
Average target price 19,17 THB
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri President, CEO & Executive Director
Katarat Suksawang Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Santi Bangor Independent Director
Cherdpong Siriwit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THORESEN THAI AGENCIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED73.45%545
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.194.84%22 877
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 698
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.35%2 798
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA96.03%2 236
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED196.93%1 953