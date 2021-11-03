PRESS RELEASE

TTA Enters Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Two Leading Real Estate Developers

from Japan to Develop Unique Luxury Condominium Project in Thailand

Bangkok, 3 November 2021: Thailand's leading investment company, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (TTA) alongside two renowned development and construction conglomerates from Japan; Kanden Realty & Development Company Limited (KRD) and Toray Construction Company Limited (TCC), have entered into a long-term strategic partnership with the establishment of a joint venture company, "PMT Property Co., Ltd" to invest in Thailand's luxury property sector.

The agreement strategically aligns all three companies for the long-term by combining TTA's extensive experience in a collection of investments in various assets globally, KRD's market share in global real estate development, and TCC's dedicated focus and expertise in integrated construction & property related businesses. Under the agreement, TTA holds the majority share of 60% interest in PMT Property, 30% being acquired by KRD, and 10% by TCC respectively.

"TTA continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate industry", said Mr. Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, President & CEO of TTA & PM Group. "After acquiring one of the last remaining large plots of land on prime Sathorn road, we see potential to add value by developing a new luxury residential concept. Our partnership with KRD and TCC aligns as we share similar core values, ethics, and business opportunities from our network of affiliated companies."

"Under PMT Property Co., Ltd, our flagship project aims to create a new significant landmark in Thailand", explained Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri, TTA Deputy Chief Executive Officer. "Despite a large number of condominium units in Bangkok and the impact of the property sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sathorn has been considered the thriving City Business District of Bangkok and has enjoyed continued interest and demand over the years due to its prime location, a wide range of lifestyle choices and convenient accessibility. Together, with our partner's affiliated know-how coupled with our advantage in the Thai property sector, we are confident that we will be a successful player in the market. The group is committed to meeting post-COVID lifestyle demands through innovation and design and creating exceptionally high-quality of life and experiences for our target audience."

KRD's impressive track record of developing condominiums and housing in Japan has been achieved with the flagship brand "CIELIA", where the company has approximately developed 50,000 housing units throughout the nation. On the global scale, KRD focuses on residential projects in Southeast Asia and has recently expanded its business area to the US and Australia. "Thailand is the third country where we are expanding our condominium and housing business following Vietnam and Indonesia in Southeast Asia", said Mr. Kenichi Fujino, President of Kandan Realty & Development Company Limited. "As our first embarkment in a joint venture enterprise with a local partner, we strive to promote our business by taking advantage of the know-

