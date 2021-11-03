PRESS RELEASE
TTA Enters Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Two Leading Real Estate Developers
from Japan to Develop Unique Luxury Condominium Project in Thailand
Bangkok, 3 November 2021: Thailand's leading investment company, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (TTA) alongside two renowned development and construction conglomerates from Japan; Kanden Realty & Development Company Limited (KRD) and Toray Construction Company Limited (TCC), have entered into a long-term strategic partnership with the establishment of a joint venture company, "PMT Property Co., Ltd" to invest in Thailand's luxury property sector.
The agreement strategically aligns all three companies for the long-term by combining TTA's extensive experience in a collection of investments in various assets globally, KRD's market share in global real estate development, and TCC's dedicated focus and expertise in integrated construction & property related businesses. Under the agreement, TTA holds the majority share of 60% interest in PMT Property, 30% being acquired by KRD, and 10% by TCC respectively.
"TTA continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate industry", said Mr. Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, President & CEO of TTA & PM Group. "After acquiring one of the last remaining large plots of land on prime Sathorn road, we see potential to add value by developing a new luxury residential concept. Our partnership with KRD and TCC aligns as we share similar core values, ethics, and business opportunities from our network of affiliated companies."
"Under PMT Property Co., Ltd, our flagship project aims to create a new significant landmark in Thailand", explained Ms. Ausana Mahagitsiri, TTA Deputy Chief Executive Officer. "Despite a large number of condominium units in Bangkok and the impact of the property sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sathorn has been considered the thriving City Business District of Bangkok and has enjoyed continued interest and demand over the years due to its prime location, a wide range of lifestyle choices and convenient accessibility. Together, with our partner's affiliated know-how coupled with our advantage in the Thai property sector, we are confident that we will be a successful player in the market. The group is committed to meeting post-COVID lifestyle demands through innovation and design and creating exceptionally high-quality of life and experiences for our target audience."
KRD's impressive track record of developing condominiums and housing in Japan has been achieved with the flagship brand "CIELIA", where the company has approximately developed 50,000 housing units throughout the nation. On the global scale, KRD focuses on residential projects in Southeast Asia and has recently expanded its business area to the US and Australia. "Thailand is the third country where we are expanding our condominium and housing business following Vietnam and Indonesia in Southeast Asia", said Mr. Kenichi Fujino, President of Kandan Realty & Development Company Limited. "As our first embarkment in a joint venture enterprise with a local partner, we strive to promote our business by taking advantage of the know-
how we have cultivated in Japan. We believe that together; TTA, TCC, and KRD can bring new value for the condominium market in Thailand."
Mr. Masanobu Kadokawa, President of Toray Construction Company Limited (TCC) disclosed, "Toray Group's reliability has been cultivated through many years of local business operations in Thailand. At the same time, by leveraging TCC's knowledge, innovation, and techniques developed through our condominium business in Japan, we are certain that we can demonstrate the value of our product to potential buyers. Since 1972, TCC has been delivering a cumulative total of over 29,000 units nationwide in Japan, where the company operates in both construction and real estate development businesses, leveraging an integrated system that includes an all-encompassing construction-relatedservice from land purchasing and planning to managing and after-salesservices."
About TTA
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited (TTA), is a strategic investment holdings company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with the vision to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally with a business portfolio in shipping, offshore services, agrochemicals, food & beverages, and other investments.
About PM Group
PM Group is one of the top, privately-held Thai conglomerates with interests in industrial products, consumer products, property development, golf courses, entertainment, education and investments. Under the leadership of Chairman Mr. Prayudh Mahagitsiri, PM Group manages the businesses of various subsidiaries and associate companies with assets valued at over USD 2 billion
About KRD
Kanden Realty & Development Company Limited (KRD), is a subsidiary and the real estate arm of one of Japan's largest energy companies, Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. with expertise in the development, management, and investment of residential and commercial real estate businesses in Kansai, Tokyo, Sendai and the international market.
About TCC
Toray Construction Company Limited (TCC), is a subsidiary of Toray Industries Inc., Established in 1982 Osaka, Japan; the firm designs, constructs, and supervises building and civil engineering businesses. The Company develops residential and commercial housing and condominiums as well as offers property leasing and consulting services for real estate and construction solutions.
