Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Thorn Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGA   AU000000TGA0

THORN GROUP LIMITED

(TGA)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:50:18 pm
0.25 AUD    --.--%
03/03THORN : Update - Notification of buy-back - TGA
PU
03/01THORN : Update - Notification of buy-back - TGA
PU
02/15Thorn Group Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorn : Update - Notification of buy-back - TGA

03/06/2022 | 04:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

THORN GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

TGA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

30,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

10,000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

THORN GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

072507147

1.3

ASX issuer code

TGA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

15/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

4/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

TGA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

339,892,310

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

16,994,615

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Potter Securities Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

1/3/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

28/2/2023

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thorn Group Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THORN GROUP LIMITED
03/03THORN : Update - Notification of buy-back - TGA
PU
03/01THORN : Update - Notification of buy-back - TGA
PU
02/15Thorn Group Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/14Thorn Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 16,994,615 shares, representing 5% ..
CI
01/24THORN GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
01/16Thorn Group Limited Declares Distribution, Payable on February 9, 2022
CI
01/16Thorn Group Limited Declares Special Dividend, Payable on 9 February 2022
CI
2021Credit Corp Group Completes Acquisition of Radio Rentals Assets
MT
2021Thorn Group to Sell Radio Rentals Business For $45 Million
MT
2021Thorn Turns to Profit in Fiscal H1; Shares Jump 9%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net income 2021 8,40 M 6,17 M 6,17 M
Net Debt 2021 82,9 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,20x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 85,0 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart THORN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thorn Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THORN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Lirantzis Chief Executive Officer
Luis Orp Chief Financial Officer
Mark Birkbeck Head-Operations
Paul N. Oneile Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronald Holzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THORN GROUP LIMITED-13.79%62
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-6.27%51 428
ORIX CORPORATION-4.94%22 677
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-19.64%19 433
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.75%9 104
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-7.99%7 221