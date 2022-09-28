Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust : Expands Global Distribution in Latin America with New Partnership

Javier Orcoyen will exclusively market Thornburg's UCITS funds in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay

SANTA FE, NM - September 28, 2022 - Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a U.S.-based global investment firm that oversees US$41 billion1 in client assets as of 31 August 2022, today announced a new partnership with Rio Capital's Javier Orcoyen to exclusively market Thornburg's UCITS funds to financial intermediaries in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. This agreement complements Thornburg's current regional distribution capabilities led by Vince León, director of the offshore advisory channel, and aims to increase the managed assets in Thornburg's UCITS funds.

"The partnership with Javier furthers Thornburg's global presence," said Thornburg's Head of Global Distribution Carter Sims. "Our UCITS funds have grown through placement on advisor recommended lists in South America and today marks the latest step toward elevating our clients' experience with Javier's local presence and years of experience."

Mr. Orcoyen added, "Thornburg's funds offer a diverse range of investment solutions and the firm's approach, particularly focused on income generation, is highly differentiated. I look forward to working with the Thornburg team and distributing these strategies across the southern cone countries of South America."

Under the agreement, Mr. Orcoyen will market and distribute Thornburg's sponsored UCITS strategies.

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With $41 billion1 in client assets as of 31 August 2022, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

About Javier Orcoyen

As a third-party distributor, Javier Orcoyen exclusively represents Thornburg Investment Management Offshore UCITS funds in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. He is the founding partner of Altern investments, a real estate firm with investment projects and commitments of USD 100 million in corporate real estate in Uruguay.

Mr. Orcoyen's prior experience included serving as CEO of Julius Baer Uruguay and global market head for the Argentinian market. He was also the complex head and managing director for Merrill Lynch in the southern Latam region of Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. He completed a BA at Manhattanville College, Purchase, New York and graduated in business administration from Universidad de San Andres, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

