Thorne HealthTech, Inc.(NasdaqGS:THRN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. is a science-driven wellness company that is developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness. The Company's vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide actionable insights and personalized data, products and services that individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health over their lifetime. By combining its multi-omics database, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health content with its science-backed nutritional supplements, it delivers a total system for wellness. Thorne provides health tests, education, and products that support the optimization of health. Onegevity provides a comprehensive molecular portrait and personalized recommendations for an individual's health, based on integrated analysis of longitudinal blood, genetics and gut microbiome profiles. It offers health tests to generate comprehensive, personalized molecular portraits for its customers.

Sector Pharmaceuticals