Thorne HealthTech : The Citadel Partners with Thorne HealthTech

CHARLESTON, SC (September 19, 2022) - The Citadel and Thorne HealthTech ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, have entered into a multi-year agreement to be the Official Nutritional Supplement Partner for The Citadel.

Through the partnership, Thorne will provide high-quality nutritional supplement products to support The Citadel cadet-athletes across all sports for each season and throughout the school year. Thorne will also work closely with The Citadel Strength and Conditioning staff to maximize recovery by incorporating Thorne products into Citadel's fueling station which will include protein, amino acids, vitamins, and more.

"With a focus on optimizing peak performance in college athletics, we want to ensure that the cadet-athletes at The Citadel are well-equipped with the highest-quality nutritional supplement products available," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "We are proud to support our neighbors in Charleston, and we look forward to seeing all that The Citadel's Athletics Department accomplishes this year, both on and off the field."

"We are extremely excited to partner with a well-known and established company like Thorne," said Mike Capaccio, Athletics Director at The Citadel. "They are going to be able to come in and help take our performance nutrition program to the next stage that will further enhance being a cadet-athlete here at The Citadel."

"As an advocate for providing the best cadet-athlete experience possible, this partnership puts us on the same playing field as a Power 5 performance nutrition program," said Kevicia Brown, Associate Athletics Director and SWA at The Citadel. "Being an athlete is not just about how you perform and train but also about how you recover, so being able to provide Thorne products to our cadet-athletes creates a competitive edge while allowing us to provide high-quality options for optimal performance."

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging - living healthier longer - Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

If you have any interest in becoming a Partner with The Citadel Athletics, reach out to AJ Hantak at 843-953-9115 or at ahantak@citadel.edu.