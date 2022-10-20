Thorne HealthTech : , f1rst, and Sports Academy at the Star to Provide First Responders With Critical Health and Wellness Support in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area

FRISCO, TEXAS - Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today announced a partnership with F1RST (First Responder Stress & Trauma) and Sports Academy at The Star in Frisco, Texas, to support critical health and wellness needs of first responders in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

F1RST and Sports Academy are working closely with first responder departments in the metropolitan area to provide a comprehensive and immersive first responder program that will focus on resilience training and wellness support to optimize performance both on and off duty. These strategic approaches will promote occupational longevity, as well as a better quality of life for first responders and their families.

"First responders often don't receive the help and resources they so need when it comes to health and wellness support," says Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "By teaming with F1RST and The Sports Academy at The Star, we can support an entire community through nutritional supplementation, personalized recommendations, and education."

As part of the program, participants will have access to culturally competent therapists, board-certified physical/manual therapists, cognitive trainers, human performance coaches, and Thorne's nutrition specialists. First responders will also have access to Thorne's deep portfolio of personalized offerings, including at-home health tests that provides individualized data, as well as education resources and products that support specific health and wellness goals and needs.

"Knowing just how critical it is to strategically fuel and recharge first responders with optimal nutrition and supplementation, we are incredibly confident that our partnership with Thorne will truly make a difference in the community," says Dr. Heather Twedell, Founder of F1RST and First Responder Psychologist. "Because first responders are constantly exposed to trauma and threats, it is imperative that first responder departments have the resources and support to make sure they are properly equipped from a health and wellness standpoint. Healthier first responders lead to healthier communities, and we are confident that this partnership is a foundational step in the right direction."

To learn more about F1RST and resources for first responder health and wellness needs, visit www.F1RST.org. To learn more about Thorne and their suite of at-home health tests and nutritional supplement product solutions for first responders, visit Thorne.com.

ABOUT THORNE HEALTHTECH

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging - living healthier longer - Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

ABOUT F1RST

F1RST (First Responder Stress & Trauma) is a Comprehensive Wellness Program addressing the impact of repeated stress exposure on a First Responder's Overall Health and Performance. F1RST's multidisciplinary team understands that the stress of first responder work is unique, and resiliency skills, support, and wellness training from a culturally competent professional are critical for overall health, quality of relationships, and occupational longevity. For more information on F1RST please visit: https://www.htwedell.org/therapy.

ABOUT SPORTS ACADEMY AT THE STAR

Sports Academy is comprised of experts that support youth, amateur, tactical, and elite athletes with a full-circle training approach. It includes body, performance, and mind training and is expert-driven, effective, and safe. We develop all athletes like professional athletes, using individualized human performance programs designed to support athletes in reaching their full potential. Collaborating with the best of the best inside the fields of sports medicine, rehabilitation, cognition, sports science, and research, we facilitate evidence-based practices, using best-in-class performance technology and proven training systems for each of our clients. Sports Academy's leading-edge facilities in Frisco, Texas and Thousand Oaks, California are complete with full diagnostic, development, competition, and recovery environments that energize the training and competitive experiences that yield optimal results". For more information or to schedule a tour or diagnostic at Sports Academy at The Star, visit https://thestar.sportsacademy.us/

MEDIA CONTACT

media@thorne.com