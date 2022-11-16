Advanced search
Thorne HealthTech to Participate in Evercore ISI HEALTHCONx Conference

11/16/2022 | 07:31am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to live healthier lives longer, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat and also meet with investors at the upcoming Evercore ISI HEALTHCONx Conference.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on Wednesday, November 30, at 1:50 p.m. EST which can be accessed via the investor section of the Company's website at investors.thornehealthtech.com.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-healthtech-to-participate-in-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-301679698.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.


