  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Thorney Opportunities Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOP   AU000000TOP2

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

(TOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Opportunities : 2022 Half-Year Results Presentation Slides

02/20/2022 | 05:51pm EST
ersonal use only

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD

1H22 Results

February 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Thorney Opportunities Ltd "TOP" and does not constitute or form

Neither TOP nor any other person accepts any liability and TOP, its related bodies corporate and their

part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or

respective directors, officers and employees, to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaim

otherwise acquire, any securities of TOP or any member of its group nor should it or any part of it form

all liabilities for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents.

the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect TOP's intentions, beliefs or current

TOP or any member of its group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in

expectations concerning, among other things, TOP's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity,

co

ection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which TOP operates. These forward-

This presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other disclosure document under

looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors, many of which

Australian law (or any other law), and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments

are beyond the control of TOP. TOP cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of

C

mmission (or any other regulatory body in Australia or abroad). This presentation contains summary

future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,

onlyinf rmation about TOP and its activities, which is current as at the date of this presentation. The

prospects, growth or opportunities and the development of the industry in which TOP operates may differ

information included in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor

materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this

do

s it contain all the information which a prospective investor should consider when making an

presentation. In addition, TOP does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of TOP

inv stment decision. Each recipient of this presentation should make its own enquiries and investigations

nor does it guarantee the repayment or maintenance of capital or any particular tax treatment. Investors

r garding all information in this presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties

should note that past performance may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods and

and contingencies which may affect future operations of TOP and the impact that different future

cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) TOP's future performance.

outcomes may have on TOP. This presentation has been prepared without taking account of any

TOP, its related bodies corporate and each of their respective directors, officers and employees

person's investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment

expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to review, update or release any update of or revisions

decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to

to any forward-looking statements in this presentation or any change in TOP's expectations or any

usetheir own objectives, financial situation and needs, make their own assessment of the information and

change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based,

seek legal, financial, accounting and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction in relation to the

except as required by applicable law or regulation.

information and any action taken on the basis of the information.

ersonal

This presentation and any materials distributed in connection with this presentation are not directed to, or

The information included in this presentation has been provided to you solely for your information and

intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any

b

ckground and is subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may

locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would

ch

nge materially. Unless required by applicable law or regulation, no person (including TOP) is under

be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such

a

y obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation and any opinions

jurisdiction.

expressed in relation thereto are subject to change without notice. No representation or warranty,

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into

express or implied, is made as to the fairness, currency, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of

whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such

the information contained herein.

restrictions.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd: 1H22 Results | February 2022

2

ersonal use only

ABOUT TOP

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) is an ASX-listed investment company that invests in listed and unlisted equities and financial assets, in a variety of sectors, including media, automotive, energy, engineering and mining services and financial services.

Our primary focus is on the careful selection of investments which enables

us to be a constructive catalyst towards unlocking the value in the companies identified. TOP is managed by the privately owned Thorney Investment Group pursuant to a long-term investment management agreement.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd: 1H22 Results | February 2022

3

ersonal use only

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES

01

02

Producing absolute

Delivering a strong

returns for shareholders

fully franked

over the medium- to

dividend stream to

long-term

shareholders

Thorney Opportunities Ltd: 1H22 Results | February 2022

4

ersonal use only

OUR INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY

We undertake thorough due diligence to identify

fundamentally mispriced or undervalued

companies and combine that with constructive advocacy with boards and management to implement change when required.

Thorney Opportunities Ltd: 1H22 Results | February 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 38,8 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2021 22,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net cash 2021 128 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,82x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 106 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thorney Opportunities Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Waislitz Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Peter Jacob Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Hilton Weiss Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Henry D. Lanzer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Russell Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD-1.82%76
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.27%90 670
KKR & CO. INC.-20.62%34 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.44%21 968
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-16.74%16 287
AMUNDI-8.20%15 308