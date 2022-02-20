Thorney Opportunities : Appendix 4D and 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

Dear fellow Shareholders

I am pleased to report that TOP's Net Tangible Asset backing (NTA) after tax and fees as at 31 December 2021 closed at 72.6 cents per share, an increase of 3.1% compared to the NTA of 70.4 cents per share as at 30 June 2021. In addition, TOP also paid a 1.35 cents per share fully franked dividend during the period.

The increase in TOP's NTA in the six months ended 31 December 2021 was principally driven by an increase in the carrying value of TOP's investment in Australian Community Media (ACM) which includes its 22.99% investment in PRT Company Limited (formerly Prime Media Group Ltd). There were also positive contributions made by listed portfolio positions including Money3 Corporation Limited.

Since 31 December 2021, the portfolio has seen a number of strong contributions from investments in the infrastructure and resource services sector, including Austin Engineering Limited and MMA Offshore Limited.

On the back of TOP's performance, directors have declared an interim dividend for the December half year of 1.00 cent per share fully franked, an increase of 25% compared to the dividend declared in the previous corresponding period.

I maintain my optimism in the inherent value in TOP's portfolio and confident that the value will be realised over time. Nevertheless, TOP's share price remains at a significant discount to NTA and, as previously outlined, the Board has implemented a number of strategies to narrow the share price discount, including extending the on-market share buyback program to 18 February 2023, the launch of our revamped website, increased investor relations resourcing, undertaking more transparent reporting and continuing to hold podcasts and other investor briefings.

Yours sincerely,

Alex Waislitz

Chairman

21 February 2022