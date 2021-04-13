Log in
Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - March 2021

04/13/2021 | 09:44am EDT
Date: 12 April 2021

ASX Code: TOP

MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - MARCH 2021

In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:

Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)

NTA current month

Before Tax¹

After Tax¹

31 March 2021

67.0 cents

65.9cents

NTA previous month

Before Tax¹

After Tax¹

28 February 2021

68.6 cents

67.1cents

NTA end of last financial year

Before Tax

After Tax

30 June 2020

59.4 cents

61.0 cents

¹ Figures are unaudited and approximate.

Please direct enquiries to:

Craig Smith

Company Secretary

Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au

Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116

Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/

THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264

Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Disclaimer

Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
