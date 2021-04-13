Thorney Opportunities : Net Tangible Asset Backing - March 2021

|
Date: 12 April 2021
ASX Code: TOP
MONTHLY NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING STATEMENT - MARCH 2021
In accordance with ASX Listing rule 4.12 we advise the following:
Net Tangible Asset backing per share (NTA)
NTA current month
Before Tax¹
After Tax¹
31 March 2021
67.0 cents
65.9cents
NTA previous month
Before Tax¹
After Tax¹
28 February 2021
|
68.6 cents
67.1cents
NTA end of last financial year
Before Tax
After Tax
30 June 2020
|
59.4 cents
61.0 cents
¹ Figures are unaudited and approximate.
Please direct enquiries to:
Craig Smith
Company Secretary
Email: craig.smith@thorney.com.au
Telephone: + 61 3 9921 7116
Website: http://thorneyopportunities.com.au/
THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD ABN 41 080 167 264
Level 39, 55 Collins St. Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia
Disclaimer
Thorney Opportunities Limited published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:43:01 UTC.