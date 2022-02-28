Thorney Technologies : Appendix 4D and 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

Income /(loss) from ordinary activities Profit / (loss) before tax for the year Profit/(loss) after tax for the year
personalNo dividends have been declared for thehalf-yearended 31 December 2021.
This report should be read in conjunction with the Thorney Technologies Ltd 2021 Annual Report.
Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the financial statements for thehalf-yearended 31 December 2021.
This report is based on the financial statements for thehalf-yearended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.
Corporate information
Thorney Technologies Ltd is a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act 2001 and currently considered an investment entity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules. The Group is an investor in global listed and unlisted equities with a focus on technology investments.
The TEK NTA as at 31 December 2021 closed at 50.1 cents per share, achieving growth of over 19.0% since 31 December 2020. This performance was due to the strong performance of TEK's core investment portfolio which includes both listed and unlisted technology companies.
Since its inception in January 2017, TEK has delivered NTA growth of approximately 140%, significantly outperforming the broader share market.
TEK NTA (after costs and fees) vs All Ords Accum. Index - since inception (January 2017)
160%
140%
NTA (after tax)
XAOAI
120%
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
TEK completed a significant equity capital raising during the period, which provided an additional $25 million of investment capital and brought a number of new strategic investors to the TEK share register.
Since the beginning of 2022, we have witnessed an increased level of equity market volatility due, in part, to increased geopolitical risks, growing inflationary pressure and central banks assessing how best to unwind historically high economic stimulus. The market, at times, has seen unprecedented swings in the share prices of some of the world's largest technology companies as valuation metrics have been challenged. Whilst not directly exposed to these global technology behemoths, TEK's portfolio has not been immune from feeling the effects of the "risk-off" attitude towards technology companies, and has seen a pull-back in its NTA since 1 January 2022. Despite this, TEK is confident in the diversified composition of its investment portfolio and its inherent value manifesting over time.
TEK remains a believer in innovative and disruptive, game-changing technologies which will influence company operations and personal lifestyles. TEK's portfolio contains numerous investments which possess these characteristics.
