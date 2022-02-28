Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Thorney Technologies Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEK   AU000000TEK4

THORNEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(TEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thorney Technologies : Appendix 4D and 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
For personal use only

THORNEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD

ABN 66 096 782 188

Appendix 4D and

2022 Half-Year

Financial Statements

Level 39, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
Telephone + 61 3 9921 7116 Facsimile + 61 3 9921 7100
Up 19%
50.1 cents
42.1 cents
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-21
Movement
Down Down Down
(43%)
(42%)
(55%)
21,201
17,086
13,113
15,732
12,362
16,335
Income /(loss) from ordinary activities Profit / (loss) before tax for the year Profit/(loss) after tax for the year
$'000s
Movement
%
Up/
Down
Movement
$'000s
(All comparisons to half-yearended 31 December 2020)
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
(Listing Rule 4.2A3)
onlyuse
personalNo dividends have been declared for the half-yearended 31 December 2021.
This report should be read in conjunction with the Thorney Technologies Ltd 2021 Annual Report.
Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the financial statements for the half-yearended 31 December 2021.
This report is based on the financial statements for the half-yearended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.
For
APPENDIX 4D
THORNEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD
ABN 66 096 782 188

For personal use only

Corporate information

Thorney Technologies Ltd is a disclosing entity under the Corporations Act 2001 and currently considered an investment entity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules. The Group is an investor in global listed and unlisted equities with a focus on technology investments.

ASX Code:

TEK

Security:

Thorney Technologies Ltd fully paid ordinary shares

Directors:

Alex Waislitz, Chairman

Alan Fisher

Jeremy Leibler

Martin Casey

Tim Birch

Secretary:

Craig Smith

Country of incorporation

Australia

Registered office:

Level 39, 55 Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3000

Contact details: Level 39, 55 Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3000

  1. + 613 9921 7116
  1. + 613 9921 7100
  1. craig.smith@thorney.com.au
  1. https://thorney.com.au/thorney-technologies/
    Investment Manager: Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd

Level 39, 55 Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3000

AFSL: 444369

Auditor: Ernst & Young, Melbourne

8 Exhibition Street

Melbourne Vic 3000

Lawyers: Arnold Bloch Leibler

Level 21, 333 Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3000

Share Registry: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Yarra Falls

452 Johnston Street

Abbotsford VIC 3067

For all shareholder related enquiries please contact the share registry.

Thorney Technologies Ltd 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

Page | 2

Contents

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER...........................................................................................................

4

For personal use only

DIRECTORS' REPORT...........................................................................................................

6

1.

Directors .....................................................................................................................................

6

2.

Principal activities......................................................................................................................

6

3.

Review of operations .................................................................................................................

6

4.

Auditor's independence declaration.........................................................................................

7

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION.....................................................................

8

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .....................................................................

9

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............................................................................

10

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............................................................................

11

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS..........................................................................................

12

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.......................................................................

13

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION..............................................................................................

20

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT .................................................................

21

Thorney Technologies Ltd 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

Page | 3

Chairman's letter

Dear fellow shareholders

For personal use only

The TEK NTA as at 31 December 2021 closed at 50.1 cents per share, achieving growth of over 19.0% since 31 December 2020. This performance was due to the strong performance of TEK's core investment portfolio which includes both listed and unlisted technology companies.

Since its inception in January 2017, TEK has delivered NTA growth of approximately 140%, significantly outperforming the broader share market.

TEK NTA (after costs and fees) vs All Ords Accum. Index - since inception (January 2017)

160%

140%

NTA (after tax)

XAOAI

120%

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

TEK completed a significant equity capital raising during the period, which provided an additional $25 million of investment capital and brought a number of new strategic investors to the TEK share register.

Since the beginning of 2022, we have witnessed an increased level of equity market volatility due, in part, to increased geopolitical risks, growing inflationary pressure and central banks assessing how best to unwind historically high economic stimulus. The market, at times, has seen unprecedented swings in the share prices of some of the world's largest technology companies as valuation metrics have been challenged. Whilst not directly exposed to these global technology behemoths, TEK's portfolio has not been immune from feeling the effects of the "risk-off" attitude towards technology companies, and has seen a pull-back in its NTA since 1 January 2022. Despite this, TEK is confident in the diversified composition of its investment portfolio and its inherent value manifesting over time.

TEK remains a believer in innovative and disruptive, game-changing technologies which will influence company operations and personal lifestyles. TEK's portfolio contains numerous investments which possess these characteristics.

Thorney Technologies Ltd 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

Page | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thorney Technologies Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
