Thorney Technologies : Appendix 4D and 2022 Half-Year Financial Statements

Up 19%

50.1 cents

42.1 cents

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

31-Dec-20

31-Dec-21

Movement

Down Down Down

(43%)

(42%)

(55%)

21,201

17,086

13,113

15,732

12,362

16,335

Income /(loss) from ordinary activities Profit / (loss) before tax for the year Profit/(loss) after tax for the year

$'000s

Movement

%

Up/

Down

Movement

$'000s

(All comparisons to half-year ended 31 December 2020)

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

(Listing Rule 4.2A3)

No dividends have been declared for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

This report should be read in conjunction with the Thorney Technologies Ltd 2021 Annual Report.

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

This report is based on the financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 which have been reviewed by Ernst & Young.

For

APPENDIX 4D

THORNEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD