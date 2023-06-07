Advanced search
THOUGHTWORKS HOLDING, INC.

(TWKS)
06/07/2023
7.790 USD   +4.14%
Thoughtworks Advances Generative AI Strategy With Appointment of Mike Mason as Chief AI Officer

06/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced the appointment of Mike Mason as Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer. Mason will report to Thoughtworks’ Chief Technology Officer, Rachel Laycock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005379/en/

As Chief AI Officer, Mason will guide clients through their generative AI journeys and accelerate their adoption of this new technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this new global role, Mason will guide clients through their generative AI journeys and accelerate their adoption of this new technology. We expect generative AI will have a profound effect on all parts of an organization, from business processes to products and services and internal operations, allowing greater overall efficiency and innovation-at-scale. Taking an AI-first approach will catalyze the evolution of the software development process across the Thoughtworks service portfolio, and is an important step in this digital transformation journey.

“As Thoughtworks has rapidly designed, delivered and evolved exceptional digital products and experiences at scale with AI for many years, we are strongly positioned to revolutionize AI-powered software development,” said Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks. “Mike’s leadership in the new role of Chief AI Officer will accelerate the adoption of generative AI across all our services and allow us to leverage the tremendous potential of AI to transform our clients’ businesses and the way we build software.”

Having served as Thoughtworks’ Global Head of Technology since 2017, Mason has extensive leadership experience and a track record of developing new capabilities and solutions with cutting edge technology to solve client’s most complex problems. Mason is also co-author of The Digital Transformation Game Plan with Guo Xiao and Gary O’Brien.

“We see the market opportunity and demand from our clients to infuse generative AI into all our services and offerings and are excited to help them navigate through the noise to the real business gains,” said Mike Mason, Chief AI Officer, Thoughtworks. “In my new position, I will help clients leverage the extraordinary impact of generative AI while also advising on an ethical approach to protect against reputational, security and privacy risks to organizations and users.”

As AI and machine learning (ML) gained more industry adoption over the past several years, Thoughtworks has been at the forefront of the rapid development of AI- and ML-based tools that can be applied across the entire value chain of business processes. With its acquisition of Fourkind in 2021, Thoughtworks further strengthened its ML, data science, strategy, design and engineering capabilities.

Supporting resources:

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 265 M - -
Net income 2023 49,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 471 M 2 471 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 840
Free-Float 24,3%
Technical analysis trends THOUGHTWORKS HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,79 $
Average target price 8,89 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Guo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erin Cummins Chief Financial Officer
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Rebecca J. Parsons Chief Technology Officer
Jie Xia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THOUGHTWORKS HOLDING, INC.-23.55%2 471
ACCENTURE PLC15.44%194 537
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.75%143 290
SIEMENS AG22.15%134 147
IBM-5.82%120 489
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.47%89 540
