Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced it is expanding its business to Switzerland. This is part of Thoughtworks’ plan to scale up in key industry verticals in the European region.

Thoughtworks currently serves financial and health services clients and also works with companies like SMG Swiss Marketplace Group, a pioneering network of online marketplaces and V-Zug, a worldwide operating manufacturer of state-of-the-art household appliances. Thoughtworks’ clients based in Switzerland gain a digital service provider with both local operations and global expertise from all industries, including financial services, life sciences and manufacturing.

"Opening an office in Zurich is another important step to grow our market presence in Europe and provide even better service to our clients in Switzerland", said Peter Buhrmann, Managing Director of Europe, Thoughtworks. “We’re excited to bring our ability to drive digital innovation to Switzerland.”

Read more about Thoughtworks’ implementation of Data Mesh at Roche , one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, headquartered in Switzerland.

, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, headquartered in Switzerland. Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website .

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,000 people strong across 52 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

