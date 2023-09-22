Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced that it has selected Thoughtworks to support its cloud platform modernization on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

This project is an important move for Magaya to enable superior security, reliability, and interoperability among all Magaya solutions and third-party applications. Moving to the public cloud on AWS is also a significant enabler of innovation, allowing the company to accelerate its advancements in other areas, notably AI, automation, and business analytics. Through this expanded effort, Magaya is modernizing for the future as the company scales, delivering the high confidence and quality its customers expect.

AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies, trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.

"We are delighted to support Magaya as they leverage AWS and our broad and deep portfolio of cloud services to continue to innovate their logistics software platform and enhance customer experiences," said Ben Schreiner, Head of Business Innovation, US SMB at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Together with Thoughtworks, we look forward to continuing our work with Magaya as the company transforms itself in the cloud, helping modernize the operations of logistics service providers to meet the demands of the modern supply chain."

As pioneers in agile methodology, AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Thoughtworks is accelerating Magaya's path to innovation as it supports Magaya's migration to AWS enabling even greater speed, efficiency and scale. Thoughtworks will bring a collaborative approach to supporting Magaya's engineering teams to build the best setting for adopting new practices and efficient delivery across the business.

"Magaya is well on its digital modernization journey to the cloud, expanding its global reach with leading logistics and supply chain automation solutions that provide customers with new ways to transform operational performance," said Chris Murphy, Global Chief Client Officer, Thoughtworks. "We are thrilled to partner with Magaya as it helps fuel global revenue growth and connectivity for clients and create competitive advantage with faster and more efficient innovation."

"Focused on a customer-centric approach, we strive to put the customer at the heart of everything we do," said Martyn Verhaegen, Chief Technology Officer at Magaya. "We are continually evolving our solutions to meet the changing needs of our customers, furthering our commitment to customer success and providing customers with greater peace of mind around security and maintenance, improved performance, and user satisfaction."

About Magaya

Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize the entire logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

