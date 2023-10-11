Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced joining Stripe’s Partner Ecosystem to provide solutions that enable modern digital commerce and financial operations to enterprises of all sizes.

In today’s digital era, organizations must accelerate entry into new markets while delivering better customer service, cutting costs and growing revenue. Businesses are limited by large complex legacy infrastructures, manual processes and specialized skill sets — even culture. With Thoughtworks' Financial Operations Modernization framework, powered by Stripe, operational finance leaders can implement seamless customer experiences, improve speed and accuracy of financial processes, gain better visibility into their financial health and make better decisions.

Australian-based technology company, hipages Group (ASX: HPG), partnered with Thoughtworks to develop a new and improved payment system on Stripe’s payment processing platform.

“We started on our transformation journey because we knew it was the future and we wanted to modernize and help tradespeople better streamline and grow their business while continuing to delight their customers,” said Jeremy Burton, Chief Technology Officer of hipages Group, home of Australia’s #1 online tradie (tradespeople) marketplace.. “Thoughtworks’ financial modernization solution powered by Stripe, has made the payments experience even simpler and smoother for our trusted tradespeople and their customers.”

With Thoughtworks and Stripe, finance leaders can:

Expand market reach and innovation - Accelerate sales cycles and close even the most complex deals accurately. Empower teams to bring new products and business models to market faster.

- Accelerate sales cycles and close even the most complex deals accurately. Empower teams to bring new products and business models to market faster. Optimize revenue - Reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and accelerate new revenue through digital capabilities in billing, payment optimization, collections and recovery and fraud.

- Reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and accelerate new revenue through digital capabilities in billing, payment optimization, collections and recovery and fraud. Simplify and improve workforce efficiency - Reduce expenses by automating manual, error prone processes and redirecting finance and engineering team members to higher business priorities.

- Reduce expenses by automating manual, error prone processes and redirecting finance and engineering team members to higher business priorities. Future proof the finance tech stack - Manage total cost of ownership of technology investment more effectively. Leverage modern tools for billing, invoicing, payments, revenue recognition and tax.

"The launch of our Partner Ecosystem coincided with more businesses looking beyond their organization to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe making it easier to find the right partner for their needs," said Dorothy Copeland, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Stripe. "By partnering with Thoughtworks and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily."

“Clients such as hipages are demanding a simplified payment experience to accelerate revenue. In partnering with Stripe, we reduce development time, bolster security, strengthen fraud protection and create superior end-user digital experiences for our enterprise customers,” said Chad Wathington, Chief Strategy Officer, Thoughtworks. “We are passionate about creating extraordinary impact by unlocking business agility with new tools, technologies and best practices that enhance financial management, decision-making and modern digital commerce.”

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

