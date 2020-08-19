Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 5,000 own shares, on 18/08/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of euro 2,0488 per share, of total value of euro 10,244.13 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2019.