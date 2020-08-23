Log in
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
Summary 
News

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

08/23/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

August 17, 2020

Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares


Thrace Plastics Co S.A purchased 4,425 own shares, on 14/08/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 2,0999 per share, of total value of € 9,291.99

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 4,425 own shares, on 14/08/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 2,0999 per share, of total value of € 9,291.99 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2019.

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 21:05:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 403 M 403 M
Net income 2020 8,00 M 9,44 M 9,44 M
Net Debt 2020 63,9 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 2,06%
Capitalization 84,5 M 99,5 M 99,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,94 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.-2.86%100
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.10.21%4 412
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.9.65%3 969
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-4.71%3 580
TEIJIN LIMITED-18.78%3 011
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-6.07%2 346
