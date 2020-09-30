Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

September 24, 2020

Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares


Thrace Plastics Co S.A. purchased 8,000 own shares, on 24/09/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 2.3750 per share

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 8,000 own shares, on 24/09/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 2.3750 per share, of total value of € 19,000.10 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2019.

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
05:40pTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
09/29THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
09/27THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement of H1 2020 Financial Results
PU
09/23THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
09/22THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Group increases capacity in Needlepunch Non..
PU
09/22THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Participation of the Company in the 15th Gr..
PU
09/21THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Financial results first half 2020
PU
09/03THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Accounting treatment of the sale of propert..
PU
08/28THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Sale of Property of Thrace Linq_Accounting ..
PU
08/25THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 338 M 396 M 396 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M 5,86 M 5,86 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 108 M 127 M 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,48 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.17.29%120
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.17.76%4 377
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-7.74%3 809
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-10.92%3 381
TEIJIN LIMITED-20.34%3 070
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-18.54%2 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group