Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

10/06/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

September 30, 2020

Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares


Thrace Plastics purchased 9,000 own shares, on 30/09/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 2.4724 per share, of total value of € 22.251,46

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 9,000 own shares, on 30/09/2020 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 2.4724 per share, of total value of € 22.251,46 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 19, 2019.

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 338 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 130 M 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 37,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.24.81%128
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.17.76%4 343
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-7.74%3 764
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-11.29%3 373
TEIJIN LIMITED-17.85%2 988
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-18.54%2 068
