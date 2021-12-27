Log in
    PLAT   GRS239003002

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

12/27/2021 | 10:27am EST
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

27-12-2021

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 2,000 own shares, on 27 December 2021 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of Euro 6,9525 per share, of total value of Euro13.905,00 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 15:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 405 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2021 68,5 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
Net cash 2021 10,4 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,50x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 307 M 347 M 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 684
Free-Float 36,9%
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.86.60%347
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.137.03%17 061
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.0.14%3 344
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.27.60%2 097
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.187.57%1 811
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED42.10%886