Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

8.2.2022

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 2,000 own shares, on 8 February 2022 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of Euro 6.0050 per share, of total value of Euro 12,010.00 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.