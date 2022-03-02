Log in
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

2.3.2022

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 3,000 own shares, on 2 March 2022 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 5.34 per share, of total value of Euro 16,011.00 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
