    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/30 10:19:12 am EDT
4.360 EUR   -0.17%
THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement of ex- dividend date /Payment of remaining dividend for the Year 2021
PU
THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Resolutions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

05/30/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

30.5.2022

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 3,981 own shares, on 30 May 2022 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 4.36 per share, of total value of Euro 17,358.39 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 346 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2022 26,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 188 M 203 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 36,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Michael Psarros Manager-Risk & Compliance
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.-34.25%209
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-18.45%2 571
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-22.77%1 504
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-27.38%1 447
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-6.85%764
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-9.53%378