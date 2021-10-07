Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to Law 3556/2007

The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (the Company), in accordance with articles 3 (paragraph 1) and 21 of L. 3556/2007, as well as article 19 of EU Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, announces that Mr. Constantinos Yianniris, Member of the Audit Committee of the Company, according to his notification towards the Company dated 06.10.2021, proceeded on 05.10.2021 to the sale of 13.500 common shares of the Company with a total value of 88.702,11 Euro.