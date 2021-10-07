Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of Regulated Information pursuant to Law 3556/2007

10/07/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (the Company), in accordance with articles 3 (paragraph 1) and 21 of L. 3556/2007, as well as article 19 of EU Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, announces that Mr. Constantinos Yianniris, Member of the Audit Committee of the Company, according to his notification towards the Company dated 06.10.2021, proceeded on 05.10.2021 to the sale of 13.500 common shares of the Company with a total value of 88.702,11 Euro.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 16:26:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 387 M 448 M 448 M
Net income 2021 58,3 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Net cash 2021 15,0 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,23x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 302 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 702
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,98 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.83.44%348
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.196.62%21 093
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.26.23%2 049
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.194.41%1 832
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED53.36%944
KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.54.34%525