Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Completion of the process concerning the sale of the industrial property of the fully owned, by 100%, subsidiary Thrace Linq Inc.

08/18/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Management of Societe Anonyme under the name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME' with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (called as 'Company' hereafter) in application of the provisions of article 17 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as of April 16th, 2014, and following the relevant corporate announcements on 24.04.2020, 18.06.2020, 28.08.2020 and 17.06.2021, in relation to the transfer - due to the respective sale by its 100% subsidiary company Thrace Linq Inc.of the privately owned industrial property, which is located in South Carolina, U.S.A., after the final cessation of the production operation of the above subsidiary, informs the investor community about the following: After the collection of the entire remaining part of the total consideration amounting to USD 3.5 million (plus the interest due and related expenses), and the consequent abolition of any impediments associated with this particular repayment, the sale transaction with regard to the above property was completed and consequently the transfer of the property became certain and final.

It is reminded that the total consideration with regard to the above sale transaction amounted to USD 14.5 million, the greatest part of which (i.e. USD 11 million) had been collected at the time of the transfer agreement of the property (i.e. on June 15th, 2020).

It should be noted that as a result of the completion of the above sale transaction, the Group is expected to record an extraordinary profit in the year 2021, amounting to USD 7.78 million (i.e. approximately EUR 6.6 million).

The sale of the property of the fully owned by 100% subsidiary Thrace Linq Inc. is completing in the most beneficial way for the Group the action plan related to the production operations' cessation of the specific subsidiary. At the same time, the Group continues to serve uninterruptedly the geotextile market in America from the Group's facilities in Europe and from Lumite Inc., a joint venture of the Group in the U.S.A., gradually strengthening its position in this market as well.

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
02:14aTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Completion of the process concerning the sa..
PU
08/05THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08/02THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
07/30THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Election of a new member of the Board of Di..
PU
07/30THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
07/28THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
07/26THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
07/26THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Group supports the 14th European Championsh..
PU
07/21THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
07/19THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 387 M 454 M 454 M
Net income 2021 58,3 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net cash 2021 15,0 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,00x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 347 M 406 M 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 155
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.110.25%406
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.179.96%19 184
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.27.01%2 103
KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.54.98%544
AQUAFIL S.P.A.48.04%433
BEST PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED108.00%347