Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Correction on the Announcement as of 19-01-2021, Election of new members of the Board of Directors to replace resigned Directors – Reconstitution of the Board of Directors into a body

January 26, 2021

Correction on the Announcement as of 19-01-2021, Election of new members of the Board of Directors to replace resigned Directors - Reconstitution of the Board of Directors into a body

The Societe Anonyme under the name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY SOCIETE COMMERCIAL ANONYME' with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (called as 'Company' hereafter), in the context of the proper, valid and timely information of the investor community and in application of the provisions of Article 17 par. 1 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, of article 3 of Law 3016/2002, as well as of article 4.1.3.1 of the Regulation of the Athens Exchange, informs the investor community that the Board of Directors of the Company, during the meeting that took place on 18th January 2021, elected:

(a) Ms. Myrto Papathanou of Christos in replacement and for the remaining of the term of the resigned independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors Mr. Konstantinos Gianniris of Ioannis, and

(b) Ms. Spyridoula Maltezou of Andreas in replacement and for the remaining of the term of the resigned independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors Mr. Ioannis Apostolakos of George.

The above replacement and the election of the specific independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors takes place in the context of the Company's decision for its immediate, substantial and effective compliance and adaptation of its organization to the requirements and regulations of the new Law 4706/2020 (Government Gazette A' 136 / 17.07.2020) with regard to corporate governance.

More specifically, the election of the above new members of the Board of Directors, on the one hand is in line with the current regulatory framework and in particular with the provisions of the above new law, in terms of substantive criteria and conditions of independence of new members, whereas on the other hand is harmonized with the provisions of the new law on suitability, diversity and, above all, adequate representation by gender in the Board of Directors.

The election of the above new independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors will be announced, in accordance with the law and the Company's Articles of Association, at the next convened General Shareholders Meeting of the Company.

However, given that the resigned independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors also held the capacity of members of the Company's Audit Committee, the Company in the next convened General Meeting of its shareholders will include as items of the agenda on the one hand the election of a new Board of Directors, and on the other hand the election of a new Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, as in force after its amendment by Law 4706/2020.

Following the above, the Board of Directors of the Company was reconstituted into a body for the remaining of its term, i.e. until March 19th, 2024, as follows:

1) Konstantinos Halioris of Stavros, Chairman of the Board of Directors (executive member).

2) Christos-Alexis Komninos of Konstantinos, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (non-executive member).

3) Dimitrios Malamos of Petros, Chief Executive Officer of the Company (executive member).

4) Vassilios Zairopoulos of Stylianos, Member of the Board of Directors (non-executive member).

5) Christos Shiatis of Panagiotis, Member of the Board of Directors (non-executive member).

6) Petros Fronistas of Christos, Member of the Board of Directors (independent non-executive member).

7) Myrto Papathanou of Christos, Member of the Board of Directors (independent non-executive member).

8) Spyridoula Maltezou of Andreas, Member of the Board of Directors (independent non-executive member).

9) Theodoros Kitsos of Konstantinos, Member of the Board of Directors (independent non-executive member).

10) Nikitas Glykas, son of Ioannis, Member of the Board of Directors (independent non-executive member).