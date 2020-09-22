Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Participation of the Company in the 15th Greek Road Show of London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:45am EDT

100% JV

Technical Fabrics BU

Packaging BU

Production / Distribution Facilities

Rest of Europe

9%

Rest of Europe

10%

P&L

2019

2018

y-o-y

Balance Sheet

2019

2018

Key Ratios

2019

2018

Turnover

327,795

322,733

1.6%

Fixed Assets

149,645

147,643

Total Debt

105,579

101,186

Cost of Goods Sold

-264,247

-259,508

1.8%

Other NC Assets

20,471

19,377

Cash

22,051

22,824

Gross profit

63,548

63,225

0.5%

Non Current Assets

170,116

167,020

Net Debt

83,528

78,362

Gross profit margin

19.4%

19.6%

Inventories

59,158

66,896

Net Debt / EBITDA

2.91

2.85

Operating Expenses

-51,446

-49,528

3.9%

Receivables

57,428

53,603

Net Debt/Sales

0.25

0.24

EBIT

12,102

13,697

-11.6%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

22,051

22,824

Net Debt/Equity

0.57

0.55

EBIT margin

3.7%

4.2%

Assets available for sale

6,155

0

EV/EBITDA

5.8

5.8

Financial Income/Expenses

-4,920

-4,547

Other Currents Assets

8,432

9,882

ROCE

3.5%

6.2%

Profit/(Losses) from equity consolid.

1,166

855

Current Assets

153,224

153,205

ROE

2.7%

5.7%

Profit/(Losses) from M&A

0

0

Total Assets

323,340

320,225

ROIC

3.4%

5.3%

EBT

8,348

10,005

-16.6%

Bank Loans

96,367

101,186

Operating WC

80,399

80,336

EBT margin

2.5%

3.1%

Liabilities from leases

9,212

0

as a % of Sales

24.5%

24.9%

Adjusted EBT*

10,209

11,491

-11.2%

Payables

36,187

40,163

Adjusted EBT margin

3.1%

3.6%

Provisions for Pension Plans

15,252

15,468

EBITDA

28,745

27,500

4.5%

Other Liabilities

19,973

21,793

EBITDA margin

8.8%

8.5%

Total Liabilities

176,991

178,610

Adjusted EBITDA*

30,606

28,986

5.6%

Equity

146,349

141,615

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.3%

9.0%

Equity & Liabilities

323,340

320,225

Continuing Operations

Continuing & Discontinuing Operations

H1 2020

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2019

Turnover

155,376

155,173

0.1%

160,646

171,125

-6.1%

Gross Profit

42,141

32,440

29.9%

42,393

33,649

26.0%

Gross Profit Margin

27.1%

20.9%

26.4%

19.7%

ΕΒΙΤ*

17,734

9,434

88.0%

14,927

8,541

74.8%

EBIT Margin

11.4%

6.1%

9.3%

5.0%

EBITDA*

26,033

16,468

58.1%

23,605

16,292

44.9%

EBITDA Margin

16.8%

10.6%

14.7%

9.5%

Adjusted EBITDA*

26,787

16,468

62.7%

26,787

16,292

64.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

17.2%

10.6%

16.7%

9.5%

EBT

16,855

7,487

125.1%

14,046

6,591

113.1%

EBT Margin

10.8%

4.8%

8.7%

3.9%

EAT

12,830

5,255

144.1%

10,021

4,353

130.2%

EAT Margin

8.3%

3.4%

6.2%

2.5%

EPS (€)

0.287

0.117

145.8%

0.223

0.096

131.7%

Balance Sheet

30-06-20

31-12-19

Key Ratios

30-06-2031-12-19

Fixed Assets

149,173

149,645

Total Debt

87,632

105,579

Other NC Assets

21,028

20,471

Cash

40,660

22,051

Non Current Assets

170,201

170,116

Inventories

55,659

59,158

Receivables

58,100

57,428

Cash & Cash Equivalents

40,660

22,051

Assets available for sale

6,022

6,155

Other Currents Assets

8,868

8,432

Current Assets

169,309

153,224

Total Assets

339,510

323,340

Bank Loans

80,843

96,367

Liabilities from leases

6,789

9,212

Payables

39,470

36,187

Provisions for Pension Plans

15,630

15,252

Other Liabilities

44,927

19,973

Total Liabilities

187,659

176,991

Equity

151,851

146,349

Equity & Liabilities

339,510

323,340

Net Debt

46,972

83,528

Net Debt / EBITDA

1.30

2.91

Net Debt/Sales

0.15

0.25

Net Debt/Equity

0.31

0.57

EV/EBITDA

3.8

6.0

ROCE

5.6%

3.5%

ROE

6.4%

2.7%

ROIC

6.2%

3.4%

Operating WC

74,289

80,399

as a % of Sales

23.4%

24.5%

o

o

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
02:45aTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Participation of the Company in the 15th Gr..
PU
09/21THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Financial results first half 2020
PU
09/03THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Accounting treatment of the sale of propert..
PU
08/28THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Sale of Property of Thrace Linq_Accounting ..
PU
08/25THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08/23THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08/19THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08/17THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08/13THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
08/11THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 338 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,5 M 116 M 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 611
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,26 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Konstantinos Stavros Chalioris Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Theodosios Antoniou Kolivas Executive Vice Chairman
Ioannis Georgiou Apostolakos Independent Non-Executive Director
Konstantinos Ioannis Gianniris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.13.28%116
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.21.24%4 464
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.3.14%4 234
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.-7.32%3 519
TEIJIN LIMITED-17.95%3 085
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-13.77%2 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group