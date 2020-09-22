Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Participation of the Company in the 15th Greek Road Show of London
09/22/2020 | 02:45am EDT
•
•
•
100% JV
Technical Fabrics BU
Packaging BU
Production / Distribution Facilities
P&L
2019
2018
y-o-y
Balance Sheet
2019
2018
Key Ratios
2019
2018
Turnover
327,795
322,733
1.6%
Fixed Assets
149,645
147,643
Total Debt
105,579
101,186
Cost of Goods Sold
-264,247
-259,508
1.8%
Other NC Assets
20,471
19,377
Cash
22,051
22,824
Gross profit
63,548
63,225
0.5%
Non Current Assets
170,116
167,020
Net Debt
83,528
78,362
Gross profit margin
19.4%
19.6%
Inventories
59,158
66,896
Net Debt / EBITDA
2.91
2.85
Operating Expenses
-51,446
-49,528
3.9%
Receivables
57,428
53,603
Net Debt/Sales
0.25
0.24
EBIT
12,102
13,697
-11.6%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
22,051
22,824
Net Debt/Equity
0.57
0.55
EBIT margin
3.7%
4.2%
Assets available for sale
6,155
0
EV/EBITDA
5.8
5.8
Financial Income/Expenses
-4,920
-4,547
Other Currents Assets
8,432
9,882
ROCE
3.5%
6.2%
Profit/(Losses) from equity consolid.
1,166
855
Current Assets
153,224
153,205
ROE
2.7%
5.7%
Profit/(Losses) from M&A
0
0
Total Assets
323,340
320,225
ROIC
3.4%
5.3%
EBT
8,348
10,005
-16.6%
Bank Loans
96,367
101,186
Operating WC
80,399
80,336
EBT margin
2.5%
3.1%
Liabilities from leases
9,212
0
as a % of Sales
24.5%
24.9%
Adjusted EBT*
10,209
11,491
-11.2%
Payables
36,187
40,163
Adjusted EBT margin
3.1%
3.6%
Provisions for Pension Plans
15,252
15,468
EBITDA
28,745
27,500
4.5%
Other Liabilities
19,973
21,793
EBITDA margin
8.8%
8.5%
Total Liabilities
176,991
178,610
Adjusted EBITDA*
30,606
28,986
5.6%
Equity
146,349
141,615
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.3%
9.0%
Equity & Liabilities
323,340
320,225
Continuing Operations
Continuing & Discontinuing Operations
H1 2020
H1 2019
H1 2020
H1 2019
Turnover
155,376
155,173
0.1%
160,646
171,125
-6.1%
Gross Profit
42,141
32,440
29.9%
42,393
33,649
26.0%
Gross Profit Margin
27.1%
20.9%
26.4%
19.7%
ΕΒΙΤ*
17,734
9,434
88.0%
14,927
8,541
74.8%
EBIT Margin
11.4%
6.1%
9.3%
5.0%
EBITDA*
26,033
16,468
58.1%
23,605
16,292
44.9%
EBITDA Margin
16.8%
10.6%
14.7%
9.5%
Adjusted EBITDA*
26,787
16,468
62.7%
26,787
16,292
64.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17.2%
10.6%
16.7%
9.5%
EBT
16,855
7,487
125.1%
14,046
6,591
113.1%
EBT Margin
10.8%
4.8%
8.7%
3.9%
EAT
12,830
5,255
144.1%
10,021
4,353
130.2%
EAT Margin
8.3%
3.4%
6.2%
2.5%
EPS (€)
0.287
0.117
145.8%
0.223
0.096
131.7%
Fixed Assets
149,173
149,645
Total Debt
87,632
105,579
Other NC Assets
21,028
20,471
Cash
40,660
22,051
Non Current Assets
170,201
170,116
Inventories
55,659
59,158
Receivables
58,100
57,428
Cash & Cash Equivalents
40,660
22,051
Assets available for sale
6,022
6,155
Other Currents Assets
8,868
8,432
Current Assets
169,309
153,224
Total Assets
339,510
323,340
Bank Loans
80,843
96,367
Liabilities from leases
6,789
9,212
Payables
39,470
36,187
Provisions for Pension Plans
15,630
15,252
Other Liabilities
44,927
19,973
Total Liabilities
187,659
176,991
Equity
151,851
146,349
Equity & Liabilities
339,510
323,340
Net Debt
46,972
83,528
Net Debt / EBITDA
1.30
2.91
Net Debt/Sales
0.15
0.25
Net Debt/Equity
0.31
0.57
EV/EBITDA
3.8
6.0
ROCE
5.6%
3.5%
ROE
6.4%
2.7%
ROIC
6.2%
3.4%
Operating WC
74,289
80,399
as a % of Sales
23.4%
24.5%
•
•
o
•
o
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:44:02 UTC
All news about THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Sales 2020
338 M
397 M
397 M
Net income 2020
5,00 M
5,88 M
5,88 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
18,2x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
98,5 M
116 M
116 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,27x
Nbr of Employees
1 611
Free-Float
37,9%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
Last Close Price
2,26
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.