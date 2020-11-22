Log in
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Release Date of 9m 2020 Financial Results

11/22/2020 | 05:07pm EST
November 16, 2020

Release Date of 9m 2020 Financial Results




The company Thrace Plastics Co. S.A. hereby announces that Interim Financial Statements for the 9months period ended 30-09-2020 as well as the relevant Press Release will be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, before the opening of the trading session of the Athens Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company's website (www.thracegroup.com), as well as on the Athens Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr)

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:06:05 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:07pm EST
