Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Replacement of the Officer of Investors Relation and Corporate Announcements Department

The Société Anonyme under the trade name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME' with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company'), in the context of the proper, accurate and timely information of the investors, and pursuant to the provisions of article 17 par. 1 of the Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as of the 16th April 2014, informs the investors that the Board of Directors of the Company decided, for the time being, pursuant to relevant resolution on the appointment of Mr. Dimitrios Fragkou son of Vasileios, as the Officer of the Investors Relation and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company in replacement of Mrs. Ioanna Karathanasi daughter of Paraskevas, due to the withdrawal of the latter from the Company.

Mr. Dimitrios Fragkou will undertake duties as the Officer of the Investors Relation and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company on the 13th of September 2021.