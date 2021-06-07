Log in
    PLAT   GRS239003002

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

06/07/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 3,000 own shares, on 7 June 2021 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 6.6002 per share, of total value of € 19,800.72 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 40,0 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net Debt 2021 11,0 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,98x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 273 M 332 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 155
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.77.14%332
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.79.43%12 860
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.26.62%2 072
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.78.54%1 120
KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.44.31%504
AQUAFIL S.P.A.28.66%388