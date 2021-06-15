Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 3,000 own shares, on 15 June 2021 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 6.5325 per share, of total value of € 19,597.60 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.