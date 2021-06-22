Log in
    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

06/22/2021 | 11:09am EDT
Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, it purchased 2,800 own shares, on 22 June 2021 through the Athens Exchange Member Alpha Finance S.A. for an average price of € 6.3251 per share, of total value of € 17,710.25 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
