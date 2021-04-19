Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of Regulated Information in accordance with Law 3556/2007

Thrace Plastics Co. S.A. (the Company), in accordance with L. 3556/2007 and Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, announces that Mr Vasileios Zairopoulos, Non-Executive Member of the BoD of the Company, proceeded on 16/4/2021 to the purchase of 10,000 common registered shares of the Company with a total value of 47,387.74 euro, according to his notification towards the Company dated 19/4/2021.
