Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of Regulated Information in accordance with Law 3556/2007

04/19/2021 | 11:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thrace Plastics Co. S.A. (the Company), in accordance with L. 3556/2007 and Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, announces that Mr Vasileios Zairopoulos, Non-Executive Member of the BoD of the Company, proceeded on 16/4/2021 to the purchase of 10,000 common registered shares of the Company with a total value of 47,387.74 euro, according to his notification towards the Company dated 19/4/2021.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
04/19THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement of Regulated Information in a..
PU
04/16THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement of Regulated Information in a..
PU
04/13THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement concerning the Annual Briefin..
PU
04/12THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Financial Results of Year 2020
PU
04/05THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Appointment of Chief Sustainability Office..
PU
03/24THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Establishment of Committees of the Board o..
PU
03/22THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Establishment of Committees of the Board o..
PU
03/22THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement of the Expiration / Completio..
PU
03/18THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Appointment of New Head of the Internal Au..
PU
03/17THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Financial Calendar of Year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2021 40,0 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2021 11,0 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 211 M 254 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 186
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,87 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.26.94%251
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.61.39%11 159
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.9.68%1 707
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.78.09%1 035
KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL A.S.42.64%569
AQUAFIL S.P.A.18.35%360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ