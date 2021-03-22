Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of the Expiration / Completion of the Stock Repurchase Plan

03/22/2021 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Societe Anonyme under the name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY SOCIETE COMMERCIAL ANONYME' with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (called as the 'Company' hereafter), informs the investors' community about the expiration / completion of the Stock Repurchase Plan. The Plan was approved in accordance with the provisions of article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of March 19th, 2019, which decided, among other things, the purchase by the Company, through the Athens Exchange, and within a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of the above decision, of a maximum 4,373,713 common registered shares, carrying voting rights, which corresponded to 10% of the total existing shares at the time, based on a price range per share between one Euro and fifty cents (1.50 €) and the three Euros and fifty cents (3.50 €).

During the validity of the Stock Repurchase Plan and in execution of the above decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company proceeded, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council as of April 16th, 2014 as well as in accordance with the Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of March 8th, 2016, with the purchase of a total of 318,364 own common registered shares, carrying voting rights, with an average purchase price of 2.4373 Euros per share. The shares purchased correspond to a percentage of 0.728% of the Company's share capital.

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 06:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
02:27aTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement of the Expiration / Completio..
PU
03/18THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Appointment of New Head of the Internal Au..
PU
03/17THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Financial Calendar of Year 2021
PU
02/18THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Formation of the newly elected BoD into Bo..
PU
02/18THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Decisions of the EGM 11-02-2021_Voting Res..
PU
02/16THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Announcement of Regulated Information in a..
PU
02/01THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Correction on the Announcement as of 19-01..
PU
01/27THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Invitation to EGM
PU
01/25THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Election of new members of the Board of Di..
PU
2020THRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Updated Financial Calendar for the Year 2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 342 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2020 38,0 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net Debt 2020 35,3 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,83x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 180 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 781
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,14 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.8.67%216
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.48.73%9 490
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.5.44%7 791
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.9.47%4 650
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.19.86%3 580
TEIJIN LIMITED2.94%3 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ