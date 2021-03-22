Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Announcement of the Expiration / Completion of the Stock Repurchase Plan

The Societe Anonyme under the name 'THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY SOCIETE COMMERCIAL ANONYME' with the distinctive title 'THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.' (called as the 'Company' hereafter), informs the investors' community about the expiration / completion of the Stock Repurchase Plan. The Plan was approved in accordance with the provisions of article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of March 19th, 2019, which decided, among other things, the purchase by the Company, through the Athens Exchange, and within a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of the above decision, of a maximum 4,373,713 common registered shares, carrying voting rights, which corresponded to 10% of the total existing shares at the time, based on a price range per share between one Euro and fifty cents (1.50 €) and the three Euros and fifty cents (3.50 €).

During the validity of the Stock Repurchase Plan and in execution of the above decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company proceeded, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council as of April 16th, 2014 as well as in accordance with the Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of March 8th, 2016, with the purchase of a total of 318,364 own common registered shares, carrying voting rights, with an average purchase price of 2.4373 Euros per share. The shares purchased correspond to a percentage of 0.728% of the Company's share capital.