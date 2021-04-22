Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors

OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS A LOWER ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT
Climate change and carbon emissions are today's most significant problem and an existential threat to Europe and the world.
USE MORE RECYCLED MATERIALS
Increased our internal recycling capacity resulting in using more recycled raw materials with lower carbon emissions
REDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION
RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES
By using new technologies, we manage to
Will invest in renewable energy
reduce our energy consumption per kilo
(photovoltaic) sources resulting in lower
produced
energy consumption from non-RES sources
…aligned with the most significant Global Sustainable Development Initiatives
Thrace Group publishes
the 1st Sustainability
Report using the GRI
Thrace Polyfilms SA is
Thrace Group will
standard
2019
certified by ECOVADIS
2021
disclose to ECOVADIS
2022
2019
2020
2021
Thrace Greenhouses
Thrace Group will
Thrace Group will set
measure their CO2
measure its Carbon
the targets for
emissions, with
Footprint and
reducing its carbon
emissions close to
disclose to CDP
emissions
zero due to the use of
geothermal energy
SUSTAINABILITY IENVIRONMENT
OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS A MORE CIRCULAR ECONOMY
Fully aligned with the European strategy for plastics and the transition to a more circular economy, Thrace Group turns today's challenges into opportunities ensuring sustainable competitive advantages in the sectors it operates in, by:
Member of the
European Circular
Plastics Alliance
USING MORE RECYCLED MATERIALS
In response to the European Union's call for voluntary pledges for the uptake of recycled plastics, THRACE GROUP submitted a pledge to substitute more than 8,500 tons of virgin raw material with recycled by 2025.
IMPROVING PRODUCT DESIGN
We invest in R&D for lighter, easily recyclable products that maintain their durability.
DESIGN & MANUFACTURE PRODUCTS THAT EASE RECYCLING
SOLVING THE PROBLEM OF WASTE
By regulation, all plastics by 2030 will be recyclable or reusable. Today
We have created IN THE LOOP (www.in-the-loop.gr), an upscaling
we already produce & distribute 100% recyclable products.
system through which, in cooperation with our customers, suppliers
and partners we collect, recycle and reuse the used plastic material
creating valuable raw material for thousand new products.
SUSTAINABILITY ISOCIAL
OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS OUR PEOPLE AND THE COMMUNITY
Responsible corporate governance and safeguarding of business ethics and compliance (zero tolerance of corruption, bribery and extortion incidents)
Respect diversity and human rights
Support of local communities through large number of actions in all countries the Group is operating in
In Greece through the Social Center "Stavros Halioris"
Safeguarding of customer health and safety by following comprehensive processes, being certified by independent bodies
Evaluation of suppliers according to their social and environmental performance
Continuous training and development of employees in several areas of interest
Safeguarding of employee health, safety and well-being - as an ongoing effort
We donated 2.000.000 certified, surgical masks to support vulnerable, high risk groups from the Covid-19 pandemic.
SUSTAINABILITY IGOVERNANCE
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS
Shareholders Rights Directive II (SRD II) compliant
Shareholders' Participation in the General Meetings through videoconference
45% Board Independence targeting further improvement in the medium term
Roles of Chairman and CEO separated
Independent Vice-Chairman acting as Senior Independent Director
Board gender diversity
Established three new Board committees:
Strategy and Investment Committee
ESG Committee
HR Committee
Remuneration Policy (AGM 2019)
Remuneration Report (AGM 2020)
Board structure and effectiveness review
Work in progress to be concluded within 2021:
New Corporate Governance Code (Κώδικας Εταιρικής Διακυβέρνησης)
New Board members "Fit and Proper" Policy (Πολιτική Καταλληλότητας)
Group Risk Assessment
FINANCIAL REVIEW IFY 2020
FY 2020I COVID-19: REACTING FAST
Business
Development of a new operational plan
Production on a "make to order" basis
Developed new, critical for the pandemic, products
Increase of Raw Materials safety stock level
Close monitoring of working capital (inventories, receivables)
Ensured excess liquidity available
Implemented unplanned investments taking advantage of new business opportunities (Face masks lines, Meltblown line)
People
Establishment of a crisis management team
Continuous communication with all employees informing about the pandemic
Covid-19test to all employees on an ad-hoc basis and after summer and Christmas vacations
Prohibition of business travel. If necessary, strict and safety policies are applied
Strict policies in company premises for contracting safely every-day business
Specific procedures and protocols for all visitors to the
Company's facilities
Extensive use of remote-working and videoconferencing
Provision of personal protective equipment to the personnel
Special arrangements for high-risk employees
FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS IHIGHLIGHTS
Ongoing restructuring / exit from loss making business
Termination of Thrace Linq operations and sale of its industrial property for $14.5m ($11m already received)
Transfer and erection of the two NW Needlepunch lines from US to Europe
Continuation of the restructuring plan in Don & Low reducing weaving volumes
Increased demand for products related to personal protection and health and in particular for technical fabrics, used in personal protection applications
Increased demand for products aimed at the food packaging sector
Reduced demand for packaging products related to tourism and catering, as a result of the limited activity in this sector, especially in Greece
Quick adaptation to market needs and development of new critical PPE related products
Total FY2020 CAPEX of €29 mil., including: (a) Meltblown line in Scotland (€8.64 mil.), (b) Surgical Face Masks production in Greece, Ireland & Scotland (€3.8 mil.), achieving full vertical integration in this business segment
Reduction of Net debt by €45.3 m
Relatively decreased raw material prices
Extraordinary dividend payment of €2.5m
Ongoing intensifying safety measures
FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS IKEY P&L FIGURES
Continuing Operations
Continuing & Discontinued Operations
2020
2019
2020
2019
Volumes (Tons)
111,756
108,607
2.9%
113,873
121,346
-6.2%
Turnover
339,722
298,340
13.9%
344,806
327,795
5.2%
Gross Profit
105,959
61,549
72.2%
106,217
63,548
67.1%
Gross Profit Margin
31.2%
20.6%
30.8%
19.4%
ΕΒΙΤ
53,857
15,587
245.5%
50,472
12,102
317.1%
EBIT Margin
15.9%
5.2%
14.6%
3.7%
EBITDA
72,484
30,801
135.3%
69,444
28,745
141.6%
EBITDA Margin
21.3%
10.3%
20.1%
8.8%
Adjusted EBITDA*
76,559
30,983
147.1%
76,559
30,606
150.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
22.5%
10.4%
22.2%
9.3%
EBT
52,077
11,839
339.9%
48,767
8,348
484.2%
EBT Margin
15.3%
4.0%
14.1%
2.5%
EAT
41,272
7,514
449.3%
37,956
4,017
844.9%
EAT Margin
12.1%
2.5%
11.0%
1.2%
EPS (€)
0.931
0.165
464.8%
0.855
0.085
906.9%
Shift to PPE higher margin products:
Meltblown
Spunbond (for PPE & Face Masks)
Face Masks
≈22.7m profitability impact
*Adjusted EBITDA (4.1m) main components:
Personnel indemnity costs: 1.5m
Impairment of mechanical equipment: 1.6m
Extraordinary allowance to personnel: 0.8m
FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS IKEY FIGURES by SEGMENT
PPE impact: 22.700
PPE impact: 19.500
PPE impact: 3.200
PPE: Personal Protective
Equipment
*Continuing Operations
FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS IB/S OVERVIEW
Balance Sheet
2020
2019
Key Ratios
2020
2019
Fixed Assets
155,477
149,645
Total Debt
79,034
105,579
Other NC Assets
20,690
20,471
Cash
40,824
22,051
Non Current Assets
176,167
170,116
Net Debt
38,210
83,528
Inventories
55,338
59,158
Net Debt / EBITDA
0.55
2.91
Receivables
56,863
57,428
Net Debt / Sales
0.11
0.25
Cash & Cash Equivalents
40,824
22,051
Net Debt / Equity
0.22
0.57
Assets available for sale
5,478
6,155
EV / EBITDA*
3.6
10.2
Other Currents Assets
7,489
8,432
ROCE
16.3%
3.5%
Current Assets
165,992
153,224
ROE
21.8%
2.6%
Total Assets
342,159
323,340
ROIC
18.6%
3.4%
Bank Loans
73,002
96,367
Operating WC
82,504
80,399
Liabilities from leases
6,032
9,212
as a % of Sales
23.9%
24.5%
Payables
29,697
36,187
Key Ratios include continuing & discontinued operations
Provisions for Pension Plans
16,012
15,252
Other Liabilities
42,833
19,973
*For the calculation of EV/EBITDA the market cap of 20 April 2021 was used
During the description of the developments and the performance of the Group, ratios such as the EBIT and the EBITDA are utilized.
EBIT (The indicator of earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the taxes)
The EBIT serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses, before the financial and investment activities. The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the turnover.
EBITDA (The indicator of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes)
The EBITDA serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses before the depreciation of fixed assets, the amortization of grants and the impairments, as well as before the financial and investment activities. The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the turnover.
Adjusted EBITDA (The adjusted figure of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes)
The Adjusted EBITDA equals with the EBITDA figure from which the restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs and other non-recurring expenses have been deducted.
Ratios
Explanation
Net Debt / Sales
Net Debt / Equity
Net Debt / EBITDA
EV/EBITDA: Value of the Company / Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities, Depreciation, Amortization, Impairments and Taxes
ROCE: Return on Capital Employed
ROE: Return on Equity
ROIC: Return on Invested Capital
Relation between Net Debt and Sales
Relation between Net Debt and Equity
Relation between Net Debt and EBITDA
Current Market Capitalization, plus the Company's Debt, minus its Cash, divided by the Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities, Depreciation, Amortization, Impairments and Taxes
Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities and Taxes minus the Taxes divided by the Total Assets minus the Current Liabilities
Earnings after Taxes and Minority Rights / Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities and Taxes minus the Taxes divided by the Invested Capital (Bank Debt + Equity - Cash)
