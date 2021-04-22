Log in
    PLAT   GRS239003002

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL S.A.

(PLAT)
Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors

04/22/2021
CORPORATE PRESENTATION I April 2021

THRACE GROUP I AT A GLANCE (2020)

Operates inProducts forProduction ofHeadcount of

3 business

25 market

28 different

2.202

units

segments

technologies

employees

Technical Fabrics

including JVs

Packaging Solutions

Hydroponic Agriculture

ProductionFY 2020 Group Sales We process >Pledge to the EU

67% in Greece

€ 340 mil

110k MT of PP/PE

8.500 MT

19% in the UK

47% Europe (excl. Greece & UK)

11% in S-E Europe

21% Greece

each year

replacement of virgin

3% in America

19% UK

raw material with

recycled by 2025

10% America

3% Asia, Africa & Oceania

Sales network in Operates in

80

9

countries

countries

with production, trade

and distribution

companies

6.256 MT

100%

Usage of recycled

Reuse of internal

Polypropylene

recycled material

Member of the European

Union Circular Plastics

Alliance

THRACE GROUP I 3 BUSINESS UNITS

TECHNICAL FABRICS BU

PACKAGING SOLUTIONS BU

AGRICULTURE BU

PRODUCING 100%

RECYCLABLE PRODUCTS

TECHNICAL FABRICS I BUSINESS UNIT

TECHNICAL FABRICS BU I PRODUCTS

01 GEOSYNTHETICS

02 CONSTRUCTION

03 AGRI / HORTICULTURE

04 LANDSCAPE GARDENING

/AQUACULTURE

05 SPORT LEISURE

06 MEDICAL & HYGIENE

07 FILTRATION

08 FURNITURE & BEDDING

09 AUTOMOTIVE

10 PACKAGING FABRICS

11 ADVANCED FABRICS /

12 FLOOR COVERING

COMPOSITES

13 INDUSTRIAL FABRICS

14 ROPES & TWINES

15 INDUSTRIAL YARNS - FIBRES

16 FIBC / Filling Solutions

  • 96% of sales on the international market
  • Operates through 6 Group companies in 5 countries:

Greece

Scotland

Ireland

Norway & Sweden

U.S.A.

PRODUCING 100% RECYCLABLE PRODUCTS

TECHNICAL FABRICS BU I PRODUCTION & REVENUE BREAKDOWN (2020)

PRODUCTION GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN

SALES GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN

UK

UK

America

Rest of

25%

31%

4%

Europe

9%

America

14%

European

Asia, Africa &

Union excl.

Greece

Greece

Oceania

Greece, UK

4%

4%

65%

44%

  • 65% of group production in Greece
  • Global sales presence, mainly in Europe (well diversified within Europe) and America

PACKAGING SOLUTIONS I BUSINESS UNIT

PACKAGING BU I PRODUCTS

Focused on the European market

Operates via 6 Group companies in 5 countries:

Greece

01 BAGS / FFS FILMS

02 PALLET COVERING /

03 CONTAINER LINERS /

PACKAGING FILMS

CARGO PROTECTION

Bulgaria

05 INJECTION / BUCKETS /

06 THERMOFORMING CUPS

07 CRATES

PAILS / CONTAINERS

Serbia

Romania

09 BAG IN BOX

10 GARBAGE BAGS

11 ARNO WEBBINGS / STRAPS

Ireland

PRODUCING 100%

RECYCLABLE PRODUCTS

PACKAGING BU I PRODUCTION & REVENUE BREAKDOWN (2020)

PRODUCTION GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN

S-E Europe 28%

Greece 72%

SALES GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN

UK

S.E. N.C. 3%

Europe*

Europe**

Asia, Africa

25%

9%

& Other

2%

Greece 61%

    • Includes Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, FYROM, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo
  • Includes all other European countries plus Russia, Ukraine & Georgia
  • 72% of production and 61% of sales in Greece
  • Main markets are Greece and SE Europe (86%)

AGRICULTURE I BUSINESS UNIT

AGRICULTURE BU I ENVIROMENTAL FRIENDLY GREENHOUSES

  • 18.5 Ha, the biggest hydroponic greenhouses in S.E Europe
  • The only greenhouses in the world heated exclusively by geothermal energy
  • Greek sun flavoured vegetables with almost zero CO2 footprint
  • Cultivating under the highest standards of Integrated
    Management Systems

AGRICULTURE BU I PRODUCTS

EXISTING PRODUCT OFFERING

Cucumber

Mini Cucumber

Tomato cluster

Beef Tomato

NEW PRODUCT OFFERING (Available from 2022)

100% RECYCLABLE PACKAGING FRESHLY PACKED CAPABILITY FOR PRIVATE LABEL

Tomato pot 250 gr

Tomato pot 500 gr

Aubergines

(cocktail)

(cocktail)

STRATEGY I PURSUING PROFITABLE GROWTH THROUGH INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY

THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020

Sustainable Profitable Growth

Market-driven

Value Capture

Organic growth

(increase margins)

  • Increase Capacity
  • Geographical expansion
  • Focus on two major growth markets:
    • Nonwovens (spunbond & needlepunch)
    • Expand the Rigid Packaging in SE Europe and UK & Ireland
  • Further reduce production cost
  • Improvement of Product Mix (shift of sales to high margin products)
  • Development of new high margin products
  • Going downstream to the production chain
  • Optimizing operations through internal restructuring

Focus on five key sustainable development pillars

Integrity, People, Circular Economy, Environment and the Local Communities

Infrastructure

People, Land & Buildings, Digitization

FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

Net Debt, Working Capital, ROCE

THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020

STRATEGY DEVELOPMENTS

  • A heavy investment plan of around 165 mil € was implemented between 2015 - 2020 which resulted in:
    • capacity growth in the Nonwovens market (2 new Spundbond lines and 2 new Needlepuch lines)
    • capacity growth (new Injection machines in Greece and Bulgaria) and geographical expansion in the Packaging BU (1 new Thermoforming line in Bulgaria and a new Injection plant in Ireland)
    • going downstream in the production chain (Melt-blown and MDO lines)
    • increased internal recycling capacity
    • improved Health & Safety
    • other infrastructure projects (systems and buildings), required for supporting the strategy plan
  • Focused in improving Production cost through synergies from increased capacity, increased use of recycled raw materials and energy efficiency
  • Continuous change of the Product Mix towards higher margin products (being one of the Group's focal points since its establishment)

THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020

STRATEGY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Internal restructuring plan achieving optimization of the Group's operations:
    • ceased operation of the FIBC production plant in Bulgaria
    • ceased operation of Thrace Linq in the USA and sale of the industrial property of the company (the transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2021). The proceeds were used for debt repayment.
    • reduced volumes of the weaving operation (and especially carpet backing production) in Scotland
    • exit from other loss-making business
  • Commitment and progress on Sustainability issues and a good ESG rating:
    • new ESG Board Committee
    • new Chief Sustainability Officer
    • Group's Sustainability Strategy Plan to be updated in 2021
    • Group's Environmental Footprint to be measured within 2021
    • targets for improvement that the Group will commit and communicate within 2022

THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020

How CAPEX enables us to implement our strategy

Strategic Pilar

CAPEX

2015 - 2020

Organic Growth

Value Capture

Sustainability

Infrastructure

In mil €

164.9

a

a

a

a

2 new Spunbond lines in GR and SC

a

a

2 new Needlepunch lines in GR and SC

a

a

Increased internal recycling capacity

a

a

New thermoforming line in BG and thermoforming IML in GR

a

a

a

New Injection molding capacity in GR and BG

a

a

a

New Injection molding plant in IR

a

a

2 new Melt-blown lines in SC

a

a

MDO Line in GR

a

Face mask production in GR, SC and IR

a

Health & Safety

a

a

Digitization (ERP and other)

a

a

Land & Buildings

a

a

a

THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2021 - 2025

Sustainable Profitable Growth

Value Capture

New Business

(increase margins)

(role of Chief Entrepreneur)

Further reduce production cost

New business opportunities within the existing sectors

Improvement of Product Mix (shift of sales to high margin

New business opportunities in different sectors

products)

Explore acquisitions with synergies to the existing business

Development of new high margin products Going downstream to the production chain

Optimizing operations through internal restructuring

Focus on five key sustainable development pillars

Integrity, People, Circular Economy, Environment and the Local Communities

Infrastructure

People, Land & Buildings, Digitization

FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

Net Debt, Working Capital, ROCE

"Accelerating the implementation of the European Union's strategy for Circular Economy is a great opportunity for Europe's economic growth.

The reduction of plastic waste, recycling and the lower carbon footprint compared to alternative materials, will restore the reputation of plastics."

Constantinos Halioris, Chairman of the Board

SUSTAINABILITY I TRANSFORMINGOPPORTUNITIES THE CHALLENGES TO

SUSTAINABILITY I ESG

Thrace Group supports the

United Nations Sustainable

Development Goals

Focus of business operations on the SDGs listed below:

Focus areas:

  • Environmental footprint
  • Circular Economy
  • Energy efficiency

Focus areas:

  • Health & Safety of employees
  • Training of employees
  • Support the local communities

Focus areas:

  • Board Composition
  • Shareholders' rights
  • Anti-corruption

Group Sustainability Report

SUSTAINABILITY I ENVIRONMENT

OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS A LOWER ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT

Climate change and carbon emissions are today's most significant problem and an existential threat to Europe and the world.

USE MORE RECYCLED MATERIALS

Increased our internal recycling capacity resulting in using more recycled raw materials with lower carbon emissions

REDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION

RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES

By using new technologies, we manage to

Will invest in renewable energy

reduce our energy consumption per kilo

(photovoltaic) sources resulting in lower

produced

energy consumption from non-RES sources

aligned with the most significant Global Sustainable Development Initiatives

Thrace Group publishes

the 1st Sustainability

Report using the GRI

Thrace Polyfilms SA is

Thrace Group will

standard

2019

certified by ECOVADIS

2021

disclose to ECOVADIS

2022

2019

2020

2021

Thrace Greenhouses

Thrace Group will

Thrace Group will set

measure their CO2

measure its Carbon

the targets for

emissions, with

Footprint and

reducing its carbon

emissions close to

disclose to CDP

emissions

zero due to the use of

geothermal energy

SUSTAINABILITY I ENVIRONMENT

OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS A MORE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Fully aligned with the European strategy for plastics and the transition to a more circular economy, Thrace Group turns today's challenges into opportunities ensuring sustainable competitive advantages in the sectors it operates in, by:

Member of the

European Circular

Plastics Alliance

USING MORE RECYCLED MATERIALS

In response to the European Union's call for voluntary pledges for the uptake of recycled plastics, THRACE GROUP submitted a pledge to substitute more than 8,500 tons of virgin raw material with recycled by 2025.

IMPROVING PRODUCT DESIGN

We invest in R&D for lighter, easily recyclable products that maintain their durability.

DESIGN & MANUFACTURE PRODUCTS THAT EASE RECYCLING

SOLVING THE PROBLEM OF WASTE

By regulation, all plastics by 2030 will be recyclable or reusable. Today

We have created IN THE LOOP (www.in-the-loop.gr), an upscaling

we already produce & distribute 100% recyclable products.

system through which, in cooperation with our customers, suppliers

and partners we collect, recycle and reuse the used plastic material

creating valuable raw material for thousand new products.

SUSTAINABILITY I SOCIAL

OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS OUR PEOPLE AND THE COMMUNITY

  • Responsible corporate governance and safeguarding of business ethics and compliance (zero tolerance of corruption, bribery and extortion incidents)
  • Respect diversity and human rights
  • Support of local communities through large number of actions in all countries the Group is operating in
    • In Greece through the Social Center "Stavros Halioris"
  • Safeguarding of customer health and safety by following comprehensive processes, being certified by independent bodies
  • Evaluation of suppliers according to their social and environmental performance
  • Continuous training and development of employees in several areas of interest
  • Safeguarding of employee health, safety and well-being - as an ongoing effort
  • We donated 2.000.000 certified, surgical masks to support vulnerable, high risk groups from the Covid-19 pandemic.

SUSTAINABILITY I GOVERNANCE

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS

  • Shareholders Rights Directive II (SRD II) compliant
    • Shareholders' Participation in the General Meetings through videoconference
  • 45% Board Independence targeting further improvement in the medium term
  • Roles of Chairman and CEO separated
  • Independent Vice-Chairman acting as Senior Independent Director
  • Board gender diversity
  • Established three new Board committees:
    • Strategy and Investment Committee
    • ESG Committee
    • HR Committee
  • Remuneration Policy (AGM 2019)
  • Remuneration Report (AGM 2020)
  • Board structure and effectiveness review
  • Work in progress to be concluded within 2021:
    • New Corporate Governance Code (Κώδικας Εταιρικής Διακυβέρνησης)
    • New Board members "Fit and Proper" Policy (Πολιτική Καταλληλότητας)
    • Group Risk Assessment

FINANCIAL REVIEW I FY 2020

FY 2020 I COVID-19: REACTING FAST

Business

  • Development of a new operational plan
  • Production on a "make to order" basis
  • Developed new, critical for the pandemic, products
  • Increase of Raw Materials safety stock level
  • Close monitoring of working capital (inventories, receivables)
  • Ensured excess liquidity available
  • Implemented unplanned investments taking advantage of new business opportunities (Face masks lines, Meltblown line)

People

  • Establishment of a crisis management team
  • Continuous communication with all employees informing about the pandemic
  • Covid-19test to all employees on an ad-hoc basis and after summer and Christmas vacations
  • Prohibition of business travel. If necessary, strict and safety policies are applied
  • Strict policies in company premises for contracting safely every-day business
  • Specific procedures and protocols for all visitors to the
    Company's facilities
  • Extensive use of remote-working and videoconferencing
  • Provision of personal protective equipment to the personnel
  • Special arrangements for high-risk employees

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ongoing restructuring / exit from loss making business
    • Termination of Thrace Linq operations and sale of its industrial property for $14.5m ($11m already received)
    • Transfer and erection of the two NW Needlepunch lines from US to Europe
    • Continuation of the restructuring plan in Don & Low reducing weaving volumes
  • Increased demand for products related to personal protection and health and in particular for technical fabrics, used in personal protection applications
  • Increased demand for products aimed at the food packaging sector
  • Reduced demand for packaging products related to tourism and catering, as a result of the limited activity in this sector, especially in Greece
  • Quick adaptation to market needs and development of new critical PPE related products
  • Total FY2020 CAPEX of €29 mil., including: (a) Meltblown line in Scotland (€8.64 mil.), (b) Surgical Face Masks production in Greece, Ireland & Scotland (€3.8 mil.), achieving full vertical integration in this business segment
  • Reduction of Net debt by €45.3 m
  • Relatively decreased raw material prices
  • Extraordinary dividend payment of €2.5m
  • Ongoing intensifying safety measures

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I KEY P&L FIGURES

Continuing Operations

Continuing & Discontinued Operations

2020

2019

2020

2019

Volumes (Tons)

111,756

108,607

2.9%

113,873

121,346

-6.2%

Turnover

339,722

298,340

13.9%

344,806

327,795

5.2%

Gross Profit

105,959

61,549

72.2%

106,217

63,548

67.1%

Gross Profit Margin

31.2%

20.6%

30.8%

19.4%

ΕΒΙΤ

53,857

15,587

245.5%

50,472

12,102

317.1%

EBIT Margin

15.9%

5.2%

14.6%

3.7%

EBITDA

72,484

30,801

135.3%

69,444

28,745

141.6%

EBITDA Margin

21.3%

10.3%

20.1%

8.8%

Adjusted EBITDA*

76,559

30,983

147.1%

76,559

30,606

150.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

22.5%

10.4%

22.2%

9.3%

EBT

52,077

11,839

339.9%

48,767

8,348

484.2%

EBT Margin

15.3%

4.0%

14.1%

2.5%

EAT

41,272

7,514

449.3%

37,956

4,017

844.9%

EAT Margin

12.1%

2.5%

11.0%

1.2%

EPS (€)

0.931

0.165

464.8%

0.855

0.085

906.9%

Shift to PPE higher margin products:

  • Meltblown
  • Spunbond (for PPE & Face Masks)
  • Face Masks

≈22.7m profitability impact

*Adjusted EBITDA (4.1m) main components:

  • Personnel indemnity costs: 1.5m
  • Impairment of mechanical equipment: 1.6m
  • Extraordinary allowance to personnel: 0.8m

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I KEY FIGURES by SEGMENT

PPE impact: 22.700

PPE impact: 19.500

PPE impact: 3.200

PPE: Personal Protective

Equipment

*Continuing Operations

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I B/S OVERVIEW

Balance Sheet

2020

2019

Key Ratios

2020

2019

Fixed Assets

155,477

149,645

Total Debt

79,034

105,579

Other NC Assets

20,690

20,471

Cash

40,824

22,051

Non Current Assets

176,167

170,116

Net Debt

38,210

83,528

Inventories

55,338

59,158

Net Debt / EBITDA

0.55

2.91

Receivables

56,863

57,428

Net Debt / Sales

0.11

0.25

Cash & Cash Equivalents

40,824

22,051

Net Debt / Equity

0.22

0.57

Assets available for sale

5,478

6,155

EV / EBITDA*

3.6

10.2

Other Currents Assets

7,489

8,432

ROCE

16.3%

3.5%

Current Assets

165,992

153,224

ROE

21.8%

2.6%

Total Assets

342,159

323,340

ROIC

18.6%

3.4%

Bank Loans

73,002

96,367

Operating WC

82,504

80,399

Liabilities from leases

6,032

9,212

as a % of Sales

23.9%

24.5%

Payables

29,697

36,187

Key Ratios include continuing & discontinued operations

Provisions for Pension Plans

16,012

15,252

Other Liabilities

42,833

19,973

*For the calculation of EV/EBITDA the market cap of 20 April 2021 was used

Total Liabilities

167,576

176,991

Equity

174,583

146,349

Equity & Liabilities

342,159

323,340

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I CASH FLOW OVERVIEW

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I NET DEBT

  • The Group cap for the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is set at 2x.
  • In 2015 a strong investment plan was approved setting the cap at 3x for the period until completion (2019). The target was that the ratio would get below 2x within 2021.
  • The financial results of 2020 enabled the Group not only to reach the target faster (within 2020) but also to significantly further reduce Net Debt reaching 0.55x.
  • Strong cash inflows in Q1 2021 will further reduce Net Debt/EBITDA.
  • Increased liquidity to be allocated to further decrease debt, CAPEX self-financing, potential acquisitions and increased safety cash level.

FY 2021 I OUTLOOK

Q1 2021

  • Demand for most products in the portfolio remained unaffected and similar to FY2020
  • Demand for personal protection and health related products remained strong
  • New FFP2 face masks investment
  • Positive outlook for strong profitability and liquidity in Q1
  • Further reduction of Net debt

H1 2021

  • Confidence for positive outlook for Q2, based on current visibility
  • Raw materials continuous price increase and supply shortages in the market
  • Raw materials normalization of availability and price stabilization is expected in Q2 but not at 2020 level

FY 2021

  • Uncertainty regarding market conditions and limited visibility for H2
  • Moderate demand for personal protection and health related products expected in H2
  • Continuous effort for improved product mix
  • Cash inflows - extraordinary profits expected when open cases are settled (Industrial property transaction, OAED)

Further restructuring in low margin business

THRACE GROUP STOCK I DATA

THRACE GROUP STOCK I PERFORMANCE

As of 20 April 2021:

Stock price: € 4.80

Market cap: € 210 mil

P/E (20): 5.15

THRACE GROUP STOCK I FREE FLOAT & COVERAGE

Since 2019

Free float: 35.2%

Starting in 2021

Stock Coverage

FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I ESMA

Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

During the description of the developments and the performance of the Group, ratios such as the EBIT and the EBITDA are utilized.

  • EBIT (The indicator of earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the taxes)
    The EBIT serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses, before the financial and investment activities. The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the turnover.
  • EBITDA (The indicator of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes)
    The EBITDA serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses before the depreciation of fixed assets, the amortization of grants and the impairments, as well as before the financial and investment activities. The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the turnover.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (The adjusted figure of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes)
    The Adjusted EBITDA equals with the EBITDA figure from which the restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs and other non-recurring expenses have been deducted.

Ratios

Explanation

Net Debt / Sales

Net Debt / Equity

Net Debt / EBITDA

EV/EBITDA: Value of the Company / Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities, Depreciation, Amortization, Impairments and Taxes

ROCE: Return on Capital Employed

ROE: Return on Equity

ROIC: Return on Invested Capital

Relation between Net Debt and Sales

Relation between Net Debt and Equity

Relation between Net Debt and EBITDA

Current Market Capitalization, plus the Company's Debt, minus its Cash, divided by the Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities, Depreciation, Amortization, Impairments and Taxes

Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities and Taxes minus the Taxes divided by the Total Assets minus the Current Liabilities

Earnings after Taxes and Minority Rights / Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities and Taxes minus the Taxes divided by the Invested Capital (Bank Debt + Equity - Cash)

CORPORATE PRESENTATION I DISCLAIMER

This material (the "Presentation") has been prepared, issued and presented by Thrace Plastics Co S.A. (the "Company") on the terms set out below for the exclusive and confidential use of the persons to whom it is addressed ("Recipients"), solely for use by the

Recipients in the framework of this presentation. The Presentation includes, and is not limited to, the present document, any oral presentation, the question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed during this presentation.

While the Company has made every attempt to ensure that the information contained in the Presentation has been obtained from reliable sources, the Company is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. The information contained in the Presentation is provided "as is", it has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, timeliness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein or of the results obtained from the use of this information In no event will any of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers, representatives, related partnerships, agents or employees shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any decision made or action taken in reliance on the information of this Presentation or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation or for any consequential, special or similar damages, even if advised of the possibility of such damages or losses.

Unless otherwise stated in the Presentation, all financial data contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The information included in the Presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No obligation is undertaken by the Company to provide any additional information or to update or revise or amend or keep current the information contained in the Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in the Presentation, in light of new information or future events or otherwise. Any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices.

The Presentation (its existence, as well as its content) is confidential and is made available strictly on the basis of such confidentiality undertakings. By attending or reading this presentation, the Recipients agree not to distribute, publish, reproduce (in whole or in part) or disclose or in any way whatsoever use the information contained in the Presentation and/or any other information made available by the Company in connection to the Presentation to any other person (legal individual or entity), except as expressly permitted and authorized by the Company.

The Presentation does not contain all the information that may be important to investors. An investment in the Company involves risk and several factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by statements and information in this Presentation, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of the national and global economy; economic conditions generally and the Company's sectors specifically; competition from other companies. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions on which the Presentation was based prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein and investors may be subject to losses or damages, for which the Company does not in any event assume any liability.

The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

The contents of the Presentation are not to be construed as legal, business, investment or tax advice. The Recipients should consult with their own legal, business, investment and tax advisers as to legal business, investment and tax advice. By attending or reading the Presentation, the Recipients acknowledge that they will be solely responsible for their own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that they will conduct their own analysis and be solely responsible for forming their own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

Neither this presentation nor any part or copy thereof may be published or transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to U.S. Persons [within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")] or to any resident thereof .

Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of United States, Australian, Canadian or Japanese securities laws. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons possessing this Presentation should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States nor in the above jurisdictions.

The Recipients of this Presentation should not use the information in this Presentation in any way which could constitute "market abuse" (as defined by E.U. directives, regulations and other acts ).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Presentation contains illustrative returns, projections, estimates and beliefs and similar information (the "forward-looking statements"), based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties regarding the operations, financial condition, liquidity etc. of the Company.

The forward-looking statements in the Presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of the Company, the latter cannot assure that its expectations, beliefs or projections will be attained, achieved or accomplished.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the Presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise or amend or keep current any forward-looking statement or to correct any inaccuracies in the Presentation, in light of new information or future events or otherwise.

By attending or reading this presentation, the Recipients agree to be bound by each and every foregoing limitation.

Contacts

Investors Relations

Ioanna Karathanassi ikarathanasi@thraceplastics.gr +30 210 9875081

Group CFO

Dimitris Fragkou dfragkou@thraceplastics.gr +30 210 9875015

Connect with us: www.linkedin.com/company/thrace-group/

www.thracegroup.com

Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Co. SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 361 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2021 40,0 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
Net Debt 2021 11,0 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,37x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 210 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 186
Free-Float 37,5%
