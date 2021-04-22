Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors 04/22/2021 | 06:34am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE PRESENTATION I April 2021 THRACE GROUP I AT A GLANCE (2020) Operates inProducts forProduction ofHeadcount of 3 business 25 market 28 different 2.202 units segments technologies employees Technical Fabrics including JVs Packaging Solutions Hydroponic Agriculture ProductionFY 2020 Group Sales We process >Pledge to the EU 67% in Greece € 340 mil 110k MT of PP/PE 8.500 MT 19% in the UK 47% Europe (excl. Greece & UK) 11% in S-E Europe 21% Greece each year replacement of virgin 3% in America 19% UK raw material with recycled by 2025 10% America 3% Asia, Africa & Oceania Sales network in Operates in 80 9 countries countries with production, trade and distribution companies 6.256 MT 100% Usage of recycled Reuse of internal Polypropylene recycled material Member of the European Union Circular Plastics Alliance THRACE GROUP I 3 BUSINESS UNITS TECHNICAL FABRICS BU PACKAGING SOLUTIONS BU AGRICULTURE BU PRODUCING 100% RECYCLABLE PRODUCTS TECHNICAL FABRICS I BUSINESS UNIT TECHNICAL FABRICS BU I PRODUCTS 01 GEOSYNTHETICS 02 CONSTRUCTION 03 AGRI / HORTICULTURE 04 LANDSCAPE GARDENING /AQUACULTURE 05 SPORT LEISURE 06 MEDICAL & HYGIENE 07 FILTRATION 08 FURNITURE & BEDDING 09 AUTOMOTIVE 10 PACKAGING FABRICS 11 ADVANCED FABRICS / 12 FLOOR COVERING COMPOSITES 13 INDUSTRIAL FABRICS 14 ROPES & TWINES 15 INDUSTRIAL YARNS - FIBRES 16 FIBC / Filling Solutions 96% of sales on the international market

Operates through 6 Group companies in 5 countries: Greece Scotland Ireland Norway & Sweden U.S.A. PRODUCING 100% RECYCLABLE PRODUCTS TECHNICAL FABRICS BU I PRODUCTION & REVENUE BREAKDOWN (2020) PRODUCTION GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN SALES GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN UK UK America Rest of 25% 31% 4% Europe 9% America 14% European Asia, Africa & Union excl. Greece Greece Oceania Greece, UK 4% 4% 65% 44% 65% of group production in Greece

Global sales presence, mainly in Europe (well diversified within Europe) and America PACKAGING SOLUTIONS I BUSINESS UNIT PACKAGING BU I PRODUCTS ▪ Focused on the European market ▪ Operates via 6 Group companies in 5 countries: Greece 01 BAGS / FFS FILMS 02 PALLET COVERING / 03 CONTAINER LINERS / PACKAGING FILMS CARGO PROTECTION Bulgaria 05 INJECTION / BUCKETS / 06 THERMOFORMING CUPS 07 CRATES PAILS / CONTAINERS Serbia Romania 09 BAG IN BOX 10 GARBAGE BAGS 11 ARNO WEBBINGS / STRAPS Ireland PRODUCING 100% RECYCLABLE PRODUCTS PACKAGING BU I PRODUCTION & REVENUE BREAKDOWN (2020) PRODUCTION GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN S-E Europe 28% Greece 72% SALES GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN UK S.E. N.C. 3% Europe* Europe** Asia, Africa 25% 9% & Other 2% Greece 61% Includes Bulgaria, Albania, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, FYROM, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo

Includes all other European countries plus Russia, Ukraine & Georgia 72% of production and 61% of sales in Greece

Main markets are Greece and SE Europe (86%) AGRICULTURE I BUSINESS UNIT AGRICULTURE BU I ENVIROMENTAL FRIENDLY GREENHOUSES 18.5 Ha, the biggest hydroponic greenhouses in S.E Europe

the biggest hydroponic greenhouses in S.E Europe The only greenhouses in the world heated exclusively by geothermal energy

Greek sun flavoured vegetables with almost zero CO 2 footprint

Cultivating under the highest standards of Integrated

Management Systems AGRICULTURE BU I PRODUCTS EXISTING PRODUCT OFFERING Cucumber Mini Cucumber Tomato cluster Beef Tomato NEW PRODUCT OFFERING (Available from 2022) 100% RECYCLABLE PACKAGING FRESHLY PACKED CAPABILITY FOR PRIVATE LABEL Tomato pot 250 gr Tomato pot 500 gr Aubergines (cocktail) (cocktail) STRATEGY I PURSUING PROFITABLE GROWTH THROUGH INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020 Sustainable Profitable Growth Market-driven Value Capture Organic growth (increase margins) Increase Capacity

Geographical expansion

Focus on two major growth markets:

Nonwovens (spunbond & needlepunch) Expand the Rigid Packaging in SE Europe and UK & Ireland

Further reduce production cost

Improvement of Product Mix (shift of sales to high margin products)

Development of new high margin products

Going downstream to the production chain

Optimizing operations through internal restructuring Focus on five key sustainable development pillars Integrity, People, Circular Economy, Environment and the Local Communities Infrastructure People, Land & Buildings, Digitization FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE Net Debt, Working Capital, ROCE THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020 STRATEGY DEVELOPMENTS A heavy investment plan of around 165 mil € was implemented between 2015 - 2020 which resulted in:

capacity growth in the Nonwovens market (2 new Spundbond lines and 2 new Needlepuch lines) capacity growth (new Injection machines in Greece and Bulgaria) and geographical expansion in the Packaging BU (1 new Thermoforming line in Bulgaria and a new Injection plant in Ireland) going downstream in the production chain (Melt-blown and MDO lines) increased internal recycling capacity improved Health & Safety other infrastructure projects (systems and buildings), required for supporting the strategy plan

Focused in improving Production cost through synergies from increased capacity, increased use of recycled raw materials and energy efficiency

Continuous change of the Product Mix towards higher margin products (being one of the Group's focal points since its establishment) THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020 STRATEGY DEVELOPMENTS Internal restructuring plan achieving optimization of the Group's operations:

ceased operation of the FIBC production plant in Bulgaria ceased operation of Thrace Linq in the USA and sale of the industrial property of the company (the transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2021). The proceeds were used for debt repayment. reduced volumes of the weaving operation (and especially carpet backing production) in Scotland exit from other loss-making business

Commitment and progress on Sustainability issues and a good ESG rating:

new ESG Board Committee new Chief Sustainability Officer Group's Sustainability Strategy Plan to be updated in 2021 Group's Environmental Footprint to be measured within 2021 targets for improvement that the Group will commit and communicate within 2022

THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2015 - 2020 How CAPEX enables us to implement our strategy Strategic Pilar CAPEX 2015 - 2020 Organic Growth Value Capture Sustainability Infrastructure In mil € 164.9 a a a a 2 new Spunbond lines in GR and SC a a 2 new Needlepunch lines in GR and SC a a Increased internal recycling capacity a a New thermoforming line in BG and thermoforming IML in GR a a a New Injection molding capacity in GR and BG a a a New Injection molding plant in IR a a 2 new Melt-blown lines in SC a a MDO Line in GR a Face mask production in GR, SC and IR a Health & Safety a a Digitization (ERP and other) a a Land & Buildings a a a THRACE GROUP I STRATEGY OVERVIEW 2021 - 2025 Sustainable Profitable Growth Value Capture New Business (increase margins) (role of Chief Entrepreneur) ▪ Further reduce production cost ▪ New business opportunities within the existing sectors ▪ Improvement of Product Mix (shift of sales to high margin ▪ New business opportunities in different sectors products) ▪ Explore acquisitions with synergies to the existing business ▪ Development of new high margin products ▪ Going downstream to the production chain ▪ Optimizing operations through internal restructuring Focus on five key sustainable development pillars Integrity, People, Circular Economy, Environment and the Local Communities Infrastructure People, Land & Buildings, Digitization FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE Net Debt, Working Capital, ROCE "Accelerating the implementation of the European Union's strategy for Circular Economy is a great opportunity for Europe's economic growth. The reduction of plastic waste, recycling and the lower carbon footprint compared to alternative materials, will restore the reputation of plastics." Constantinos Halioris, Chairman of the Board SUSTAINABILITY I TRANSFORMINGOPPORTUNITIES THE CHALLENGES TO SUSTAINABILITY I ESG Thrace Group supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Focus of business operations on the SDGs listed below: Focus areas: Environmental footprint

Circular Economy

Energy efficiency Focus areas: Health & Safety of employees

Training of employees

Support the local communities Focus areas: Board Composition

Shareholders' rights

Anti-corruption Group Sustainability Report SUSTAINABILITY I ENVIRONMENT OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS A LOWER ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT Climate change and carbon emissions are today's most significant problem and an existential threat to Europe and the world. USE MORE RECYCLED MATERIALS Increased our internal recycling capacity resulting in using more recycled raw materials with lower carbon emissions REDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES By using new technologies, we manage to Will invest in renewable energy reduce our energy consumption per kilo (photovoltaic) sources resulting in lower produced energy consumption from non-RES sources …aligned with the most significant Global Sustainable Development Initiatives Thrace Group publishes the 1st Sustainability Report using the GRI Thrace Polyfilms SA is Thrace Group will standard 2019 certified by ECOVADIS 2021 disclose to ECOVADIS 2022 2019 2020 2021 Thrace Greenhouses Thrace Group will Thrace Group will set measure their CO2 measure its Carbon the targets for emissions, with Footprint and reducing its carbon emissions close to disclose to CDP emissions zero due to the use of geothermal energy SUSTAINABILITY I ENVIRONMENT OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS A MORE CIRCULAR ECONOMY Fully aligned with the European strategy for plastics and the transition to a more circular economy, Thrace Group turns today's challenges into opportunities ensuring sustainable competitive advantages in the sectors it operates in, by: Member of the European Circular Plastics Alliance USING MORE RECYCLED MATERIALS In response to the European Union's call for voluntary pledges for the uptake of recycled plastics, THRACE GROUP submitted a pledge to substitute more than 8,500 tons of virgin raw material with recycled by 2025. IMPROVING PRODUCT DESIGN We invest in R&D for lighter, easily recyclable products that maintain their durability. DESIGN & MANUFACTURE PRODUCTS THAT EASE RECYCLING SOLVING THE PROBLEM OF WASTE By regulation, all plastics by 2030 will be recyclable or reusable. Today We have created IN THE LOOP (www.in-the-loop.gr), an upscaling we already produce & distribute 100% recyclable products. system through which, in cooperation with our customers, suppliers and partners we collect, recycle and reuse the used plastic material creating valuable raw material for thousand new products. SUSTAINABILITY I SOCIAL OUR CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS OUR PEOPLE AND THE COMMUNITY Responsible corporate governance and safeguarding of business ethics and compliance (zero tolerance of corruption, bribery and extortion incidents)

Respect diversity and human rights

Support of local communities through large number of actions in all countries the Group is operating in

In Greece through the Social Center "Stavros Halioris"

Safeguarding of customer health and safety by following comprehensive processes, being certified by independent bodies

Evaluation of suppliers according to their social and environmental performance

Continuous training and development of employees in several areas of interest

Safeguarding of employee health, safety and well-being - as an ongoing effort

well-being - as an ongoing effort We donated 2.000.000 certified, surgical masks to support vulnerable, high risk groups from the Covid-19 pandemic. SUSTAINABILITY I GOVERNANCE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENTS Shareholders Rights Directive II (SRD II) compliant

Shareholders' Participation in the General Meetings through videoconference

45% Board Independence targeting further improvement in the medium term

Roles of Chairman and CEO separated

Independent Vice-Chairman acting as Senior Independent Director

Vice-Chairman acting as Senior Independent Director Board gender diversity

Established three new Board committees:

Strategy and Investment Committee ESG Committee HR Committee

Remuneration Policy (AGM 2019)

Remuneration Report (AGM 2020)

Board structure and effectiveness review

Work in progress to be concluded within 2021:

New Corporate Governance Code (Κώδικας Εταιρικής Διακυβέρνησης) New Board members "Fit and Proper" Policy (Πολιτική Καταλληλότητας) Group Risk Assessment

FINANCIAL REVIEW I FY 2020 FY 2020 I COVID-19: REACTING FAST Business Development of a new operational plan

Production on a "make to order" basis

Developed new, critical for the pandemic, products

Increase of Raw Materials safety stock level

Close monitoring of working capital (inventories, receivables)

Ensured excess liquidity available

Implemented unplanned investments taking advantage of new business opportunities (Face masks lines, Meltblown line) People Establishment of a crisis management team

Continuous communication with all employees informing about the pandemic

Covid-19 test to all employees on an ad-hoc basis and after summer and Christmas vacations

test to all employees on an ad-hoc basis and after summer and Christmas vacations Prohibition of business travel. If necessary, strict and safety policies are applied

Strict policies in company premises for contracting safely every-day business

every-day business Specific procedures and protocols for all visitors to the

Company's facilities

Company's facilities Extensive use of remote-working and videoconferencing

remote-working and videoconferencing Provision of personal protective equipment to the personnel

Special arrangements for high-risk employees FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I HIGHLIGHTS Ongoing restructuring / exit from loss making business

Termination of Thrace Linq operations and sale of its industrial property for $14.5m ($11m already received) Transfer and erection of the two NW Needlepunch lines from US to Europe Continuation of the restructuring plan in Don & Low reducing weaving volumes

Increased demand for products related to personal protection and health and in particular for technical fabrics, used in personal protection applications

Increased demand for products aimed at the food packaging sector

Reduced demand for packaging products related to tourism and catering, as a result of the limited activity in this sector, especially in Greece

Quick adaptation to market needs and development of new critical PPE related products

Total FY2020 CAPEX of €29 mil., including: (a) Meltblown line in Scotland (€8.64 mil.), (b) Surgical Face Masks production in Greece, Ireland & Scotland (€3.8 mil.), achieving full vertical integration in this business segment

Reduction of Net debt by €45.3 m

Relatively decreased raw material prices

Extraordinary dividend payment of €2.5m

Ongoing intensifying safety measures FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I KEY P&L FIGURES Continuing Operations Continuing & Discontinued Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 Volumes (Tons) 111,756 108,607 2.9% 113,873 121,346 -6.2% Turnover 339,722 298,340 13.9% 344,806 327,795 5.2% Gross Profit 105,959 61,549 72.2% 106,217 63,548 67.1% Gross Profit Margin 31.2% 20.6% 30.8% 19.4% ΕΒΙΤ 53,857 15,587 245.5% 50,472 12,102 317.1% EBIT Margin 15.9% 5.2% 14.6% 3.7% EBITDA 72,484 30,801 135.3% 69,444 28,745 141.6% EBITDA Margin 21.3% 10.3% 20.1% 8.8% Adjusted EBITDA* 76,559 30,983 147.1% 76,559 30,606 150.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.5% 10.4% 22.2% 9.3% EBT 52,077 11,839 339.9% 48,767 8,348 484.2% EBT Margin 15.3% 4.0% 14.1% 2.5% EAT 41,272 7,514 449.3% 37,956 4,017 844.9% EAT Margin 12.1% 2.5% 11.0% 1.2% EPS (€) 0.931 0.165 464.8% 0.855 0.085 906.9% Shift to PPE higher margin products: Meltblown

Spunbond (for PPE & Face Masks)

Face Masks ≈22.7m profitability impact *Adjusted EBITDA (4.1m) main components: Personnel indemnity costs: 1.5m

Impairment of mechanical equipment: 1.6m

Extraordinary allowance to personnel: 0.8m FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I KEY FIGURES by SEGMENT PPE impact: 22.700 PPE impact: 19.500 PPE impact: 3.200 PPE: Personal Protective Equipment *Continuing Operations FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I B/S OVERVIEW Balance Sheet 2020 2019 Key Ratios 2020 2019 Fixed Assets 155,477 149,645 Total Debt 79,034 105,579 Other NC Assets 20,690 20,471 Cash 40,824 22,051 Non Current Assets 176,167 170,116 Net Debt 38,210 83,528 Inventories 55,338 59,158 Net Debt / EBITDA 0.55 2.91 Receivables 56,863 57,428 Net Debt / Sales 0.11 0.25 Cash & Cash Equivalents 40,824 22,051 Net Debt / Equity 0.22 0.57 Assets available for sale 5,478 6,155 EV / EBITDA* 3.6 10.2 Other Currents Assets 7,489 8,432 ROCE 16.3% 3.5% Current Assets 165,992 153,224 ROE 21.8% 2.6% Total Assets 342,159 323,340 ROIC 18.6% 3.4% Bank Loans 73,002 96,367 Operating WC 82,504 80,399 Liabilities from leases 6,032 9,212 as a % of Sales 23.9% 24.5% Payables 29,697 36,187 Key Ratios include continuing & discontinued operations Provisions for Pension Plans 16,012 15,252 Other Liabilities 42,833 19,973 *For the calculation of EV/EBITDA the market cap of 20 April 2021 was used Total Liabilities 167,576 176,991 Equity 174,583 146,349 Equity & Liabilities 342,159 323,340 FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I CASH FLOW OVERVIEW FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I NET DEBT The Group cap for the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is set at 2x.

In 2015 a strong investment plan was approved setting the cap at 3x for the period until completion (2019). The target was that the ratio would get below 2x within 2021.

The financial results of 2020 enabled the Group not only to reach the target faster (within 2020) but also to significantly further reduce Net Debt reaching 0.55x.

Strong cash inflows in Q1 2021 will further reduce Net Debt/EBITDA.

Increased liquidity to be allocated to further decrease debt, CAPEX self-financing, potential acquisitions and increased safety cash level. FY 2021 I OUTLOOK Q1 2021 Demand for most products in the portfolio remained unaffected and similar to FY2020

Demand for personal protection and health related products remained strong

New FFP2 face masks investment

Positive outlook for strong profitability and liquidity in Q1

Further reduction of Net debt H1 2021 Confidence for positive outlook for Q2, based on current visibility

Raw materials continuous price increase and supply shortages in the market

Raw materials normalization of availability and price stabilization is expected in Q2 but not at 2020 level FY 2021 Uncertainty regarding market conditions and limited visibility for H2

Moderate demand for personal protection and health related products expected in H2

Continuous effort for improved product mix

Cash inflows - extraordinary profits expected when open cases are settled (Industrial property transaction, OAED) ▪ Further restructuring in low margin business THRACE GROUP STOCK I DATA THRACE GROUP STOCK I PERFORMANCE As of 20 April 2021: ▪ Stock price: € 4.80 ▪ Market cap: € 210 mil ▪ P/E (20): 5.15 THRACE GROUP STOCK I FREE FLOAT & COVERAGE Since 2019 Free float: 35.2% Starting in 2021 Stock Coverage FY 2020 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS I ESMA Alternative Performance Measures (APM) During the description of the developments and the performance of the Group, ratios such as the EBIT and the EBITDA are utilized. EBIT (The indicator of earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the taxes)

The EBIT serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses, before the financial and investment activities. The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the turnover.

The EBIT serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses, before the financial and investment activities. The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the turnover. EBITDA (The indicator of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes)

The EBITDA serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses before the depreciation of fixed assets, the amortization of grants and the impairments, as well as before the financial and investment activities. The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the turnover.

The EBITDA serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses before the depreciation of fixed assets, the amortization of grants and the impairments, as well as before the financial and investment activities. The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the turnover. Adjusted EBITDA (The adjusted figure of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes)

The Adjusted EBITDA equals with the EBITDA figure from which the restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs and other non-recurring expenses have been deducted. Ratios Explanation Net Debt / Sales Net Debt / Equity Net Debt / EBITDA EV/EBITDA: Value of the Company / Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities, Depreciation, Amortization, Impairments and Taxes ROCE: Return on Capital Employed ROE: Return on Equity ROIC: Return on Invested Capital Relation between Net Debt and Sales Relation between Net Debt and Equity Relation between Net Debt and EBITDA Current Market Capitalization, plus the Company's Debt, minus its Cash, divided by the Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities, Depreciation, Amortization, Impairments and Taxes Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities and Taxes minus the Taxes divided by the Total Assets minus the Current Liabilities Earnings after Taxes and Minority Rights / Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company Operating Earnings before Financial and Investment Activities and Taxes minus the Taxes divided by the Invested Capital (Bank Debt + Equity - Cash) (the "Company") on the terms set out below for the exclusive and confidential use of the persons to whom it is addressed ("Recipients"), solely for use by the Recipients in the framework of this presentation. The Presentation includes, and is not limited to, the present document, any oral presentation, the question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed during this presentation. While the Company has made every attempt to ensure that the information contained in the Presentation has been obtained from reliable sources, the Company is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. The information contained in the Presentation is provided "as is", it has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, timeliness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein or of the results obtained from the use of this information In no event will any of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers, representatives, related partnerships, agents or employees shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any decision made or action taken in reliance on the information of this Presentation or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation or for any consequential, special or similar damages, even if advised of the possibility of such damages or losses. Unless otherwise stated in the Presentation, all financial data contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information included in the Presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No obligation is undertaken by the Company to provide any additional information or to update or revise or amend or keep current the information contained in the Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in the Presentation, in light of new information or future events or otherwise. Any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. The Presentation (its existence, as well as its content) is confidential and is made available strictly on the basis of such confidentiality undertakings. By attending or reading this presentation, the Recipients agree not to distribute, publish, reproduce (in whole or in part) or disclose or in any way whatsoever use the information contained in the Presentation and/or any other information made available by the Company in connection to the Presentation to any other person (legal individual or entity), except as expressly permitted and authorized by the Company. The Presentation does not contain all the information that may be important to investors. An investment in the Company involves risk and several factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by statements and information in this Presentation, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of the national and global economy; economic conditions generally and the Company's sectors specifically; competition from other companies. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions on which the Presentation was based prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein and investors may be subject to losses or damages, for which the Company does not in any event assume any liability. The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The contents of the Presentation are not to be construed as legal, business, investment or tax advice. The Recipients should consult with their own legal, business, investment and tax advisers as to legal business, investment and tax advice. By attending or reading the Presentation, the Recipients acknowledge that they will be solely responsible for their own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that they will conduct their own analysis and be solely responsible for forming their own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business. Neither this presentation nor any part or copy thereof may be published or transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or to U.S. Persons [within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")] or to any resident thereof . Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of United States, Australian, Canadian or Japanese securities laws. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons possessing this Presentation should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States nor in the above jurisdictions. The Recipients of this Presentation should not use the information in this Presentation in any way which could constitute "market abuse" (as defined by E.U. directives, regulations and other acts ). FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This Presentation contains illustrative returns, projections, estimates and beliefs and similar information (the "forward-looking statements"), based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties regarding the operations, financial condition, liquidity etc. of the Company. The forward-looking statements in the Presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of the Company, the latter cannot assure that its expectations, beliefs or projections will be attained, achieved or accomplished. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the Presentation, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise or amend or keep current any forward-looking statement or to correct any inaccuracies in the Presentation, in light of new information or future events or otherwise. By attending or reading this presentation, the Recipients agree to be bound by each and every foregoing limitation. 