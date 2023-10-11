www.thracegroup.com

Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Amendment of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal Year 2023

Within the context of providing correct, valid and accurate information to the investors community, and in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.4.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook as in force today after its amendment, (hereinafter "Regulation"), the Société Anonyme under the trade name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (hereinafter the "Company"), announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2023 is amended with respect to the distribution (payment) to Company's shareholders of an interim Dividend for the fiscal year 2023, as a result of the decision taken by the Board of Directors, during its meeting of September 25th, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting on October

6th, 2023 set the following dates:

More specifically:

Total amount of the interim dividend: 3,000,000.00 Euros (gross amount).

Ex-Dividend (cut-off ) date for the interim dividend of Year 2023: Thursday, November 30 th , 2023 .

(cut-off ) date Thursday, November 30 , 2023 Record date for the interim dividend of Year 2023: Friday, December 1 st , 2023 .

for the interim dividend of Year 2023: . Distribution (payment) date for the interim dividend of Year 2023: Wednesday, December 6 th , 2023 .

It is noted that the amount of the interim dividend per share that will be paid, will be increased by the amount corresponding to the treasury shares that the Company will hold at the interim dividend cutoff date.

More details and any clarifications regarding the above will be provided in a new announcement by the Company.

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates and / or the content of this Calendar, as long as it informs the investors in a timely manner, by amending this Calendar, in accordance with the specific Regulation's provisions.

For any further information, the shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company (at +30 210 9875081, e-mail: ir@thraceplastics.gr).

THRACE PLASTICS Co. S.A.

