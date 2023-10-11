Thrace Plastics S A : Amendment of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal Year 2023
October 11, 2023 at 01:49 am EDT
www.thracegroup.com
Financial Calendar
Tuesday, 10 October 2023
Amendment of the Financial Calendar for the fiscal Year 2023
Within the context of providing correct, valid and accurate information to the investors community, and in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.4.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook as in force today after its amendment, (hereinafter "Regulation"), the Société Anonyme under the trade name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (hereinafter the "Company"), announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2023 is amended with respect to the distribution (payment) to Company's shareholders of an interim Dividend for the fiscal year 2023, as a result of the decision taken by the Board of Directors, during its meeting of September 25th, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting on October
6th, 2023 set the following dates:
More specifically:
Total amount of the interim dividend:3,000,000.00 Euros (gross amount).
Ex-Dividend(cut-off ) date for the interim dividend of Year 2023: Thursday, November 30th, 2023.
Record date for the interim dividend of Year 2023: Friday, December 1st, 2023.
Distribution (payment) date for the interim dividend of Year 2023: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023.
It is noted that the amount of the interim dividend per share that will be paid, will be increased by the amount corresponding to the treasury shares that the Company will hold at the interim dividend cutoff date.
More details and any clarifications regarding the above will be provided in a new announcement by the Company.
The Company reserves the right to change the above dates and / or the content of this Calendar, as long as it informs the investors in a timely manner, by amending this Calendar, in accordance with the specific Regulation's provisions.
For any further information, the shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company (at +30 210 9875081, e-mail: ir@thraceplastics.gr).
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial Societe Anonyme, formerly Thrace Plastics Co SA, is a Greece-based company engaged in the production and trade of plastic products, textiles and packaging materials. The Company's range of products are divided into three categories: Technical Fabrics & Fibers, which includes such products as woven and non-woven geotextiles, ground covers, crop covers, nets, roofing membranes, staple fibers, concrete reinforcement fibers, geogrids, Mega bag components and carpet and industrial yarns; Consumer Packaging, which offers plastic containers and lids, cups, tubs, bottles, bags for liquid packaging, as well as plastic packaging for food products, and Industrial Packaging, which includes ropes and twines, big bags, films, woven polypropylene bags, bags for heavy duty, pallet covers, and stretch hoods. The Company operates through its local and international subsidiaries.