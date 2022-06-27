Log in
    PLAT   GRS239003002

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.

(PLAT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-06-27 am EDT
3.550 EUR   -0.56%
11:05aTHRACE PLASTICS S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
10:35aTHRACE PLASTICS S A : Announcement of Regulated Information in accordance with Law 3556/2007
PU
06/22THRACE PLASTICS S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

06/27/2022 | 11:05am EDT
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

27.6.2022

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 1,443 own shares, on 27 June 2022 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 3.53 per share, of total value of Euro 5,098.19 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 15:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 346 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 26,0 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,04x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 154 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 36,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Michael Psarros Manager-Risk & Compliance
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.-48.19%162
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-25.86%2 517
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-16.37%1 678
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-20.42%1 566
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-7.85%771
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-10.44%367