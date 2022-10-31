Advanced search
    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.

(PLAT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:12 2022-10-31 am EDT
3.770 EUR    0.00%
Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

10/31/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

31.10.2022

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 1,544 own shares, on 31 October 2022 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 3.75 per share, of total value of Euro 5,797.52 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 21 May 2021.


Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 346 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2022 26,0 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 162 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 190
Free-Float 36,5%
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon A. Ntakas Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Michael Psarros Manager-Risk & Compliance
Petros Christou Fronistas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.-45.28%161
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-43.97%1 755
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.-9.94%1 666
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-22.46%1 407
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED10.91%882
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-30.03%267