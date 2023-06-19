Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

19.6.2023

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 1,000 own shares, on 16 June 2023 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 5.36 per share, of total value of Euro 5,358.32 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 May 2023.