  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Thrace Plastics Holding Company S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAT   GRS239003007

THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.

(PLAT)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:30:44 2023-06-19 am EDT
5.380 EUR   -0.37%
Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/16Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
PU
06/15Thrace Plastics S A : Participation in the "Geneva Spring MidCap Event"
PU
Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares

06/19/2023 | 04:14am EDT
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.

19.6.2023

Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 1,000 own shares, on 16 June 2023 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 5.36 per share, of total value of Euro 5,358.32 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 May 2023.


Disclaimer

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 389 M 425 M 425 M
Net income 2023 17,0 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2023 22,8 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 232 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 639
Free-Float 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Dimitrios Petrou Malamos Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dimitris Fragkou Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Konstantinos Stavros Halioris Chairman
Michael Psarros Manager-Risk & Compliance
Theodoros Konstantinou Kitsos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY S.A.36.36%254
TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS GROUP CO., LTD.2.83%2 641
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.2.30%2 353
LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-20.20%1 311
GARWARE TECHNICAL FIBRES LIMITED-0.11%783
AQUAFIL S.P.A.-35.18%217
