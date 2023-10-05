Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial Societe Anonyme, formerly Thrace Plastics Co SA, is a Greece-based company engaged in the production and trade of plastic products, textiles and packaging materials. The Company's range of products are divided into three categories: Technical Fabrics & Fibers, which includes such products as woven and non-woven geotextiles, ground covers, crop covers, nets, roofing membranes, staple fibers, concrete reinforcement fibers, geogrids, Mega bag components and carpet and industrial yarns; Consumer Packaging, which offers plastic containers and lids, cups, tubs, bottles, bags for liquid packaging, as well as plastic packaging for food products, and Industrial Packaging, which includes ropes and twines, big bags, films, woven polypropylene bags, bags for heavy duty, pallet covers, and stretch hoods. The Company operates through its local and international subsidiaries.