Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares
July 24, 2024 at 11:06 am EDT
THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A.
24.7.2024
Thrace Plastics Co S.A. in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, Regulation EU No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, announces thepurchase of 1,100 own shares, on 24 July 2024 through the Athens Stock Exchange Member BETA Securities S.A. for an average price of Euro 4.24 per share, of total value of Euro 4,667.00 in execution of the relevant decision made by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 May 2023. The Company holds 828,155 own shares, corresponding to 1.89 % of the Company's total outstanding number of shares.
Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial Societe Anonyme, formerly Thrace Plastics Co SA, is a Greece-based company engaged in the production and trade of plastic products, textiles and packaging materials. The Company's range of products are divided into three categories: Technical Fabrics & Fibers, which includes such products as woven and non-woven geotextiles, ground covers, crop covers, nets, roofing membranes, staple fibers, concrete reinforcement fibers, geogrids, Mega bag components and carpet and industrial yarns; Consumer Packaging, which offers plastic containers and lids, cups, tubs, bottles, bags for liquid packaging, as well as plastic packaging for food products, and Industrial Packaging, which includes ropes and twines, big bags, films, woven polypropylene bags, bags for heavy duty, pallet covers, and stretch hoods. The Company operates through its local and international subsidiaries.