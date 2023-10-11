Thrace Plastics S A : Announcement of ex- dividend date /Payment date of interim dividend for the Year 2023
October 11, 2023 at 01:49 am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
Tuesday, 10th October 2023
Announcement of ex- dividend date /
Payment date of interim dividend for the Year 2023
The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (called as "Company" hereafter), hereby announces to the investor community, pursuant to the article 4.1.3.4 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, (called as "Regulation" hereafter), as in force now, that the Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting of September 25th, 2023, approved the distribution (payment) of interim dividend for year 2023 to the shareholders of the Company, of a total amount of 3,000,000.00 Euros (gross amount), corresponding to 0.0685848289 Euros per share (gross amount), as already informed the investors' community at September 28th, 2023, with a relevant corporate announcement. The amount of the interim dividend per share to be paid, will be increased by the amount corresponding to the treasury shares that the Company will hold at the interim dividendcut-offdate.
The Company with a later announcement will provide further information regarding the precise amount of the interim dividend payable per share, including the increase corresponding to the treasury shares as mentioned above.
The interim dividend amount is subject to a 5% withholding tax, in accordance with articles 40 par. 1 and 64 par. 1 of Law 4172/2013 (Government Gazette A΄ 167/23.07.2013), as in force, after its amendment by Law 4646/2019 (Government Gazette A΄ 201/12.12.2019).
The distribution of the interim dividend has to take place in two (2) months after the registration in the General Electronic Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.) of the relevant announcement of the interim financial statements publication (for the period 01.01.2023-30.06.2023, First Half of the current fiscal year 2023).
Τhe Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting of October 6th, 2023 set the following dates:
Thursday, November 30th, 2023 was set as the interim dividend cut-off(ex-dividend) date.
Beneficiaries of the interim dividend for fiscal year 2023 are the shareholders registered in the Company's records in the Dematerialized Securities System on Friday, December 1st, 2023 (Record Date).
The payment (distribution) of the interim dividend will commence on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, and will be paid through the paying Bank "PIRAEUS BANK S.A." as follows:
Through the participants in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) i.e. Banks and Brokerage/Securities Companies, according to the provisions of the DSS Operation Regulation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD) and the relevant decisions of ATHEXCSD.
Especially in cases of payment of the interim dividend to the legal heirs of deceased entitled shareholders, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their S.A.T. ID in the DSS under ATHEXCSD custody, the disbursement process will be facilitated, following completion of the inheritance procedural steps, through any branch of "PIRAEUS BANK" network.
It is clarified that according to the current applicable legislation, the right for the collection of the interim dividend amount expires after the completion of a five year period (article 250 of the Civil Code, section
from the end of the fiscal year in which this right was created and following such time period the uncollected amounts will irrevocably be reimbursed to the Hellenic State, in accordance with article 1 of legislative decree 1195/1942.
For any further information, the shareholders may contact the Company's Investor Relations Department (Tel: +30 210 9875081, e-mail: ir@thraceplastics.gr).
