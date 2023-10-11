www.thracegroup.com

Tuesday, 10th October 2023

Announcement of ex- dividend date /

Payment date of interim dividend for the Year 2023

The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (called as "Company" hereafter), hereby announces to the investor community, pursuant to the article 4.1.3.4 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, (called as "Regulation" hereafter), as in force now, that the Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting of September 25th, 2023, approved the distribution (payment) of interim dividend for year 2023 to the shareholders of the Company, of a total amount of 3,000,000.00 Euros (gross amount), corresponding to 0.0685848289 Euros per share (gross amount), as already informed the investors' community at September 28th, 2023, with a relevant corporate announcement. The amount of the interim dividend per share to be paid, will be increased by the amount corresponding to the treasury shares that the Company will hold at the interim dividendcut-offdate.

The Company with a later announcement will provide further information regarding the precise amount of the interim dividend payable per share, including the increase corresponding to the treasury shares as mentioned above.

The interim dividend amount is subject to a 5% withholding tax, in accordance with articles 40 par. 1 and 64 par. 1 of Law 4172/2013 (Government Gazette A΄ 167/23.07.2013), as in force, after its amendment by Law 4646/2019 (Government Gazette A΄ 201/12.12.2019).

The distribution of the interim dividend has to take place in two (2) months after the registration in the General Electronic Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.) of the relevant announcement of the interim financial statements publication (for the period 01.01.2023-30.06.2023, First Half of the current fiscal year 2023).

Τhe Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting of October 6th, 2023 set the following dates:

Thursday, November 30th, 2023 was set as the interim dividend cut-off(ex-dividend) date.

Beneficiaries of the interim dividend for fiscal year 2023 are the shareholders registered in the Company's records in the Dematerialized Securities System on Friday, December 1st, 2023 (Record Date).

