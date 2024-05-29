www.thracegroup.gr

ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Announcement of ex- dividend date

/Payment of remaining dividend for the Year 2023

The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (called as "Company" hereafter), hereby announces, pursuant to the article 4.1.1 para 4 and 5.2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook (as in force today following its latest amendment, no. 201/15.04.2024 decision of the ATHEX Steering Committee, which was approved by decision no. 1019/21.5.2024 of Hellenic Capital Market Commission, and in execution of point 4 of Decision No. 25/15.04.2024 of ATHEX Steering Committee), that the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, that took place on May 29th 2024, approved unanimously the distribution (payment) of dividend to Company's Shareholders, from the profits of the fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023- 31.12.2023) and from previous fiscal years, and in particular, approved the payment of the total amount of 10.250.000 Euro (gross amount), i.e 0.2343314986 Euros per share (gross amount).

It is noted that the Company pursuant to the relevant decision of the Board of Directors dated September 25th, 2023, has already made the allocation (distribution) to the shareholders of an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2023, on December 6th, 2023, of a total amount of 3,000,000 Euros (gross amount), i.e. 0.0685848289 Euros per share (gross amount), which with the corresponding increase of the 798,549 treasury shares, which were held by the Company and were excluded by law from the interim dividend distribution, amounted finally to 0.0698602048 Euros per share (gross amount).

After that, the remaining amount of the dividend is 7,250,000 Euros (gross amount), from the profits of the fiscal year 2023 (01.01.2023-31.12.2023) i.e. 0.1657466698 Euros per share (gross amount), which after the increase corresponding to 815,776 treasury (own) shares, which are held by the Company and are excluded from the dividend payment, will amount to 0.1688965830 Euro per share (gross amount).

The above amount of the dividend is subject to 5% tax withholding, in accordance with articles 40 par. 1 and 64 par. 1 of Law 4172/2013 (Government Gazette A΄ 167/23.07.2013), as in force after its amendment of par. 24 of Law 4646/2019 (Government Gazette A΄ 201/12.12.2019).

Therefore, the final payable amount of dividend shall be 0.1604517539 Euro per share (net amount).

The cut-off(ex-dividend)date of the dividend was set for Monday, 3 June 2024.

Beneficiaries of the remaining dividend for fiscal year 2023 are shareholders registered in the Company's records in the Dematerialized Securities System on Tuesday, 4 June 2024 (Record Date).

THRACE PLASTICS Co. S.A.

20, Marinou Antypa str., 17455, Alimos (Athens), Greece

